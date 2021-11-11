Golf: Fault-free Lydia Ko inches closer to claiming LPGA Tour's Vare Trophy

Lydia Ko has had an impressive season on the LPGA Tour in 2021. Photo / Photosport

Lydia Ko has had an impressive season on the LPGA Tour in 2021. Photo / Photosport

Lydia Ko has fired a fault-free opening round at the Pelican Women's Championship in Florida to move one step closer to claiming a prestigious trophy on the LPGA Tour.

Ko shot an eagle and a birdie alongside 16 pars for a score of 67, a big step towards wrapping up the Vare Trophy for lowest scoring average on the tour.

While Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda and Inbee Park have lower averages, they will not meet the minimum requirement of 70 rounds. Ko's next challenger is In Gee Chun, who had a 74 today.

Following the round's conclusion, Ko said there was plenty in the tank to chase down leader Leona Maguire of Ireland at eight under.

"I think I had a lot of opportunities for birdies and I didn't really roll many in. I chipped in for an eagle on 7, and then holed a putt on the 18th [for birdie], which is my 9th hole.

"Other than that, I thought the ball striking was fairly good. Hopefully be able to roll a few more in. Yeah, definitely a solid start to this tournament."

Maguire is still trying to become Ireland's first winner on the LPGA Tour. Her best result is a runner-up finish at tournaments in Michigan and Hawaii this year.

For now, she happily is best known for going unbeaten in five matches to lead Europe to a Solheim Cup victory two months ago.

Maguire put on a clinic by hitting every fairway and taking only 24 putts.

"It was just really, really solid," she said. "Hit a lot of greens gave myself a lot of chances and rolled in some nice putts... Yeah, it's all just clicking nicely."

Fifty players from the 108-player field broke par.

This is the final tournament for the top 60 in the Race to the CME Globe to qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship next week on the Gulf Coast in Naples, where all 60 players will have a shot at a $US1.5 million prize.

