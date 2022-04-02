Lydia Ko during the LPGA Chevron Championship. Photo / AP

Three dropped shots in three holes looks to have derailed Lydia Ko's hopes of a third golf major title.

The Kiwi was making a move midway through the third round of the Chevron Championship, the opening major of the LPGA season. The world number three moved into a share of fifth spot through 12 holes after four birdies took her to seven-under for the tournament.

However a double-bogey five at the par three 14th followed by a bogey two holes later saw Ko drop back in the pack.

She eventually carded a 70 to sit in 16th place, midway through the penultimate round at the Rancho Mirage in California.

Starting the day in a share of 20th at three-under, Ko looked to have shaken off the cobwebs from the back nine of her second round which included three bogeys.

She picked up birdies on the two par fives on the front nine and another at the par five 11th along with a fourth birdie at the 12th to move to seven-under and the top five - three shots from the leaders.

But her round wobbled with a double at the 14th and a bogey two holes later. Ko finished with a birdie at the 18th to be four-under across the par fives today.

Midway through the third round, American Jennifer Kupcho holds a three-shot lead at 13-under after a stunning front nine which included five birdies.