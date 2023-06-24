Daniel Hillier of New Zealand lines up a putt on day three of the BMW International Open. Photo / Getty

Kiwi golfer Daniel Hillier has given up the lead but remains in contention at the BMW International Open in Munich on the DP World Tour.

Hillier, who had a one-shot lead after day two, carded a more up-and-down one-under 71 in his third round – including four birdies, a bogey and a costly double on No 13 – to sit four shots back of the leader heading into the final round.

He and the rest of the field will be chasing Joost Luiten of the Netherlands, who carded a bogey-free seven-under 65 to match his lowest round of the season and take a three-shot lead into day four.

The 37-year-old Luiten is in prime position at 14 under to claim his seventh European tour win – his first since 2018. Dutch compatriot Daan Huizing was his nearest challenger after a 66 in the third round.

Hillier, Thriston Lawrence of South Africa and Ryder Cup vice-captain Edoardo Molinari of Italy were tied for third at 10 under.

“Today was pretty much flawless,” Luiten said. “I didn’t really get into trouble that much and if I did miss the fairway I hit a great shot and still created a birdie chance. I made some nice birdies coming down the last four or five holes.

“It would mean a lot to me to win but that’s not just me, that’s everybody. I need to keep my head cool.”

Lydia Ko’s chances of breaking her major drought at the Women’s PGA Championship is looking increasingly unlikely.

The World No 3 failed to shoot under par for the third round in a row at the Baltusrol Lower Course in Springfield, carding a one-over 72 to sit in a tie for 62nd after her third round.

She was 12 shots behind leader Leona Maguire of Ireland, who extended her one-shot overnight advantage after her first five holes.

- with AP.