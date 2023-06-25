Daniel Hillier tees off on the second hole during Day Four of the BMW International Open at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried. Photo / Getty

Kiwi golfer Daniel Hillier has produced the best result of his rookie season on the DP World Tour with a top three finish at the BMW International Open in Munich.

Hillier was leading the tournament at the halfway point but lost the lead after a one-under 71 yesterday. Overnight he carded another 71 to finish at 11-under, two shots back from winner Thriston Lawrence.

Lawrence overhauled Joost Luiten in a tense finish to win by one stroke for his fourth European tour title.

Lawrence started the final round four strokes off the lead but his three-under 69, combined with a two-over 74 for Luiten, was enough for the South African to win on 13-under overall. Luiten bogeyed the 17th and was left needing a birdie on the 18th to force a playoff, but he could only make par.

Lawrence has won all four of his titles in just over a year and a half, since his first at the European tour and Sunshine Tour co-sanctioned Joburg Open in Nov. 2021.

Poland’s Adrian Meronk (68), who is chasing a Ryder Cup spot, was one of four tied for third with Hillier on 11 along with Daniel (71), Rikuya Hoshino (69) and Maximilian Kieffer (68).

Hillier earns 87,078.20 euros ($NZD155,550) and moves up from 110th to 77th on the season standings. The top 119 players earn spots for next season.