Golf: Daniel Hillier claims maiden Challenge Tour victory in Spain

Daniel Hillier celebrates with the winner's trophy after the final round of the Challenge Costa Brava. Photo / Getty

Rising New Zealand golfer Daniel Hillier has claimed his first professional tournament victory on foreign soil after a thrilling finish in Spain.

Competing on the Challenge Tour - the second-tier men's professional golf tour in Europe - Hillier went into the final round of the Challenge Costa Brava two shots behind the leader after a sensational nine-under in his third round.

The 23-year-old began his fourth round in wild style, pairing five birdies with three bogeys over the course of the front nine. All the while, Sweden's Marcus Helligkilde was in the midst of a flawless chase to the top of the leaderboard.

Helligkilde also posted five birdies on his front nine, but landed four pars as well; moving him one shot ahead of Hillier with the back nine to play.

However, Hillier responded and found his scoring consistency. When Helligkilde finished his round, a round-best seven-under, Hillier had one hole to play and their scores were tied at 18-under.

With a maiden tour victory on the line, Hillier slotted a four-foot birdie putt into the middle of the hole to claim victory.

"I'm over the moon, it definitely wasn't easy. Marcus, who came second, he put up a good fight the whole day, kept the pressure on me... just real stoked to get over the line," Hillier told D'Arcy Waldegrave on Newstalk ZB.

The moment Daniel Hillier made birdie on the 18th hole to win the #ChallengeCostaBrava 🏆 pic.twitter.com/mrgm9gJAHg — Challenge Tour (@Challenge_Tour) October 22, 2021

Hillier said an eagle to finish a tough opening round - an even par 71 - was the moment that gave him the belief and focus he needed to lift his game and chase down the leaders.

"I was two-over through 17 holes in my first round and wasn't really in a great place. I was thinking about home a little too much, I wasn't playing great.

"I managed to finish that round up well... and probably had the round of my life in round three so it all just fell into place nicely."

The victory earned Hillier a purse of NZ$52,000 and he jumped 27 places on the tour's order of merit to move to 18th overall. The top 20 automatically earn a spot on the top-tier European Tour next season.

"That's what I'm setting my sights on in two weeks' time. It's pretty easy to get excited for it when you know it's your last tournament and you just need to make the most of it, so it's going to be pretty exciting."

The final event of the Challenge Tour will take place in Mallorca from November 4.