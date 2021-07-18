Golf: Collin Morikawa wins Open Championship for second major

United States' Collin Morikawa celebrates after a birdie putt on the 14th hole during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship. Photo / AP

Collin Morikawa is the champion golfer of the year.

Morikawa captured the British Open today for his second major championship in two years. It was his first time playing the British Open, just like it was his first time playing the PGA Championship when he won at Harding Park last year.

The 24-year-old American remarkably played the final 31 holes at Royal St. George's without a bogey. Starting the final round one shot behind, he closed with a 66 for a two-shot victory over Jordan Spieth.

For Louis Oosthuizen, it was more heartbreak. The South African fell out of the lead with a bunker-to-bunker bogey on the par-5 seventh hole. He was four behind Morikawa at the turn and never could catch up.

Oosthuizen was runner-up in the last two majors. He tied for third with U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm.

Spieth was left to rue his bogey-bogey finish on Saturday, including a 2-foot par putt he missed on the 18th. Spieth shot a 66.

Morikawa finished at 15-under 265. That's the lowest score in the 15 times the British Open has been played at Royal St. George's.

Morikawa now has five victories in his two years since turning pro. That includes two majors and a World Golf Championship. He moves to No. 3 in the world.

Kiwi Ryan Fox had a final round to forget, shooting a six-over 76 to slip back 42 places and finish tied for 67th.

"It was a very disappointing weekend, to be honest. There was signs that were good both days, just made too many mistakes. Hit it in the long grass a bit too many times and got severely punished, as you can during links golf," Fox said.

For Fox the focus now goes onto attending his second Olympics.

"Getting ready for Tokyo next week, so I'll take a few days off. I've played four weeks in a row. I think probably mentally, physically, I was a little tired over the weekend here this week as well, which is no surprise. I need a little time to refresh and then a couple of days practice to get ready for Japan."