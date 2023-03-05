Brendon Jones celebrates winning the NZ Open. Photo / Photosport

Australian veteran Brendan Jones has finally prevailed as a New Zealand Open champion.

The 48-year-old Jones, a local favourite and regular at the Open, shot a clinical five-under 66 in his final round to claim the Brodie Breeze trophy and the $297,000 cash prize at Millbrook in Queenstown.

Jones, a seasoned pro with 15 wins on the Japan Tour, managed to separate himself from the field on the final day, putting down a run of late birdies to take the title by three shots at 18-under.

An emotional Jones said he didn’t think the New Zealand victory would ever come after playing at the Open for so many years.

“This is just incredible,” he said. “I’ve been supporting this event for many, many years and I’ve said to myself as long as my bum points to the ground, I’ll never win it.

“I don’t know what’s happened, but I’ve won it and I played some pretty awesome golf — for an old guy anyway.”

After leading the way throughout the week, Australian duo Shae Wools-Cobb and Christopher Wood struggled in their final rounds, both shooting over par and creating an early logjam of players fighting for positions as the day went on.

Several Kiwis threatened the leaderboard, including Ben Campbell, Daniel Hillier, 2017 champion Michael Hendry and New Zealand’s best after three days, amateur Kazuma Kobori.

But it was Jones who stepped up and played some of the best golf of his career to finally put his name on the trophy in one of his favourite tournaments.

“I don’t know what to think because while you’re out there, you’re not thinking of winning, you’re just thinking of playing the best golf you can,” he said.

“I got a bit of help from the leaders. I noticed it wasn’t playing as easy today and I just hit a lot of good shots through the middle of the round. I left a couple out there, but I made some clutch par saves on a few of the holes coming in.

“And then I’ve hit probably two of the greatest shots I’ve ever hit back-to-back on the par five and the par three.”

Jones thanked the Queenstown crowd for showing him support throughout the years.

“I’ve got so many friends here in New Zealand that have supported me over the years when I haven’t been in contention and I had a lot of those that supported me out on the golf course today.

“I may be an Australian, but I do have a bit of love out here.”

Queenstown local Campbell, who finished in a four-way tie for second at 15-under, came the closest for the Kiwis, but would rue a costly double bogey on the 15th.

2017 Champion Hendry and playing partner Kobori couldn’t quite replicate their earlier form in the tournament and finished in a five-way tie for sixth.