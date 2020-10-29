Golf: 2021 New Zealand Golf Open cancelled

New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox during the opening round of this year's New Zealand Golf Open at the Hills. Photosport

The women's Cricket World Cup and ASB Classic won't be the only events missing from the New Zealand sporting calendar next year.

The New Zealand Golf Open which was scheduled to be played at Millbrook Resort and The Hills in February 2021 has been cancelled.

The Chairman of the Organising Committee, John Hart, confirmed the cancellation, due to the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic and the related health and financial risks.

The 102nd New Zealand Open will now be played between February 17-20, 2022.

"We are extremely disappointed to have had to come to this decision but the effects of the pandemic, borders being closed, and the financial risk associated with a potential later cancellation due to any further Covid-19 outbreaks means we have no other alternative other than to cancel this event now," Hart said.

"With up to 300 international participants coming from offshore (including professional players, amateur players, caddies, and officials of our Tour partners (the PGA Tour of Australasia, the Asian Tour and the Japan Golf Tour), we need absolute certainty now in terms of accessibility to New Zealand and this is clearly not possible."

"This is not a decision we have made lightly, and we are particularly disappointed for the Queenstown region who have suffered many setbacks during this Covid-19 era."

"We are very proud of what we have created with the New Zealand Open becoming one of New Zealand's most recognised and applauded international sporting events."

"We remain very committed to once again showcasing the very best of Queenstown and New Zealand in February 2022 at a time when hopefully we will all be operating in a more certain and safer environment," said Hart.

The cancellation of the New Zealand Open follows announcements in the past 10 days of the cancellation of Australia's four major golf tournaments; the Australian Men's Open, the Australian Women's Open, the Australian PGA Championship, and the Victorian Open, all similarly planned for February 2021.

The women's Cricket World Cup was set to take place next February and has been pushed back until 2022. The ASB Classic men's and women's events next year have also been cancelled.