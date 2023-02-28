14-year-old golfer Ryan Xie. Photo / Supplied

A 14-year-old King’s College student has beaten some of the country’s best golfers to qualify for this week’s New Zealand Open.

Ryan Xie, who is a member at Remuera Golf Club and started Year 11 this year, will play in the biggest tournament of his life thanks to a stunning round at the NZ Open final qualifying at Cromwell Golf Club on Monday.

Xie shot a six-under 66 to top the field — which included several professionals — with six birdies, an eagle and two bogeys.

“It’s pretty incredible. I never expected to have qualified but I played pretty well,” he told the Herald.

“It’s a unique opportunity to have this early in my life.

“My mum came down with me and she was really happy.”

With a crucial birdie on his final hole, Xie secured the best round of the day and avoided having to go into a playoff against a logjam of players at five-under, with just four qualification spots on offer.

Xie said he checked his phone after hitting his drive on the par-4 18th and saw that he was tied with a few others at five-under.

“I had a feeling that I needed to birdie this hole.”

He said sinking the nine-foot putt felt “pretty good”.

Xie hopes to enjoy the experience when he tees off on Thursday and, if all goes well, possibly even make the cut — before eventually having to go back home to catch up on his studies.

“It’s pretty challenging because every time I go out to a tournament I have to use my spare time to catch up [on school].

“But it’s fun playing these tournaments so I don’t mind that.”

Kiwis Jordan Loof and Joshua Bai, a 16-year-old former US Kids World Championship winner, along with Australian Gavin Fairfax were the three other qualifiers after a tense six-person playoff.

The first round of the NZ Open kicks off on Thursday at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown.