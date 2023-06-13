Riley Evans (centre) and Goldstar Carlito, along with Maddie Houtos, Bonnie Evans, Jo Chapman and Steve Evans. Photo / Rhian Farrell

The Duke of Edinburgh Silver Collar always delivers an enthralling event that is full of action and excitement for every stride throughout the demanding 779m race.

Last Sunday’s 52nd edition of the $80,000 Group 1 race contributed another chapter to the extraordinary performances witnessed from the past, with the eight superb canine athletes who contested the 2023 final adding to the great race’s history.

Two 779m heats held the previous Sunday set up the final as a much-anticipated clash by a pair of outstanding stayers, separated by just a nose on their heat times.

The Riley Evans-prepared Goldstar Carlito and the Garry Cleeve-mentored Know Keeper had to overcome traffic issues to strongly prevail in those heats. They were clearly the favoured pair for the decider.

When the 779m traps lifted, both gifted stayers settled back in the field. As expected, it was the heat pace-setters Big Time Epic for Lisa Cole and Opawa Gina from the Dave and Jean Fahey kennels who showed up during the initial rush for early positions.

With a lap of the track left to run, Big Time Epic led the field, clocking 18.77 for the first sectional. She was tracked by Raja Bale for Craig Roberts, with both Goldstar Carlito and Know Keeper racing back in what was at that stage the “second division”.

Going down the back straight, the order remained pretty much the same, with Big Time Epic completing the second sectional in 30.67. Goldstar Carlito was giving away around six lengths at that point, while last year’s Silver Collar winner Know Keeper was a further four lengths astern.

They say that the “real race” for the Silver Collar commences when the field rounds the final turn. This year’s edition was no different.

And so, it proved, with Big Time Epic starting to take light paw-steps. Goldstar Carlito displayed great track sense when railing through to effortlessly move up alongside the pacemaker. Raja Bale was still racing handy to the pace, while Know Keeper still had only one stayer behind him.

Goldstar Carlito let rip during the run home, strongly extending to leave no excuses for his rivals when hitting the line powerfully, stopping the clock in 47.29, with the son of Dyna Double One and Dave’s Dot securing his biggest career victory by a length margin.

Raja Bale gamely stuck to his task to claim the runner-up prize by 2.5 lengths over Know Keeper, who rocketed home late to cut out a very gallant Big Time Epic from third by a length.

Understandably, the Goldstar Racing team were absolutely ecstatic. For Riley Evans, along with Dad Steve and Mum Bonnie, their victory was the ultimate prize in greyhound racing.

“You cannot put into words what winning the Silver Collar means for us. To win such a prestigious race like this is unbelievable – we will be on cloud nine for a long time,” said Riley Evans, who with his parents, was joined at the podium by his girlfriend Maddie Houtos and family friend Jo Chapman.

“I guess it didn’t look very good early on when Carlito bombed the start. That really threw the spanner into the works and when they came past us [traps], I started thinking I would accept a placing.

“Then I got excited watching him rail around the final turn, taking a gap, then rushing home. I was stunned at what Carlito had just achieved. He always finds a way to get through and he has good track sense in bundles.

“I thought his run last week was impressive – Sunday’s race was up another level. This fella has quickly come a long way.

“The win is our first at Group 1 level [and] is an achievement we are very proud of. Dad started chasing the Silver Collar 10 years ago, with Mum and Dad doing the hard yards over the intervening years.

“To have them up here with me was very special, as to us, the Silver Collar is the most desired race on the national calendar to win.

“I was nervous all day, especially having the favourite for the race. I am so proud of him.”

Evans was also very grateful for the assistance he received in securing his ultimate goal in greyhound racing.

“Paul Freeman and Peter Ferguson, along with Ross and Lynne Udy all assisted us, with their help behind the scenes being truly appreciated.

“Chris and Lisa Earl bred Goldstar Carlito and did a brilliant job in rearing him, until we bought him at three months of age. My brief recent stay with Robbie Britton also played a role in the win. I learned so much from him about stayers.”

Evans says Goldstar Carlito will now enjoy a deserved easy week before heading up to Hatrick Raceway to contest the $30,000 Property Brokers Floyd & Toy Real Estate Wanganui Distance over 755m (June 23).

“Wanganui is all booked, with the only worry I have being that he has never raced at Hatrick before.”

That factor shouldn’t concern this professional stayer, who has now won 25 of his 67 career races. Another 15 placings now has his stake earnings reaching $137,792.

And the build-up to the Group 1 755m event continues this Friday evening, with another C1/2D 755m race carded. Karen Walsh presented her Silver Collar runner-up from last year Thrilling Rogue to stylishly win last Friday’s 755m event in 45.55.

The re-engagement of the nation’s leading stayers is keenly awaited.