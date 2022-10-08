'Gave me goosebumps': Watch Black Ferns deliver spine-tingling haka

Black Ferns stars say their inspiring World Cup haka at Eden Park had a meaning beyond setting the traditional challenge.
The defending champions performed the haka before their opening match against Australia. The Wallaroos players were prepared, linking arms and advancing in a flat line slightly at one point but keeping a distance.
The aggressive nature of the All Blacks' haka has been controversial over the years, and some observers claim it gives the New Zealand team an unfair advantage.
The Black Ferns say they also wanted to use the haka as part of traditional welcoming protocol for the visiting teams.
Try scoring ace Portia Woodman said: "The karanga that you would have heard was just us introducing the teams coming to New Zealand, welcoming you to Auckland, and the last one was about bringing on the challenge. The challenge has been set, and we're ready to go.
"It's just something that Ruahei (Demant) and Arihiana (Marino-Tauhinu) made just before the test."
Demant said: "That was pretty special. Hosting a home World Cup; this is the first time it's ever been done in Aotearoa and it's only right that, as wāhine, we karanga and welcome all the teams here to Aotearoa and Tāmaki Makaurau.
"It was special to be able to do that, and the crowd really got behind it."
The Black Ferns went on to win the group match 41 - 17.