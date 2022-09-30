Games, events and performances: What you need to know about the Rugby World Cup

The Crusaders win the Super Rugby finals, victory for the Black Ferns and the Warriors get mauled by the Panthers: Cheree Kinnear gives you the weekend of sport. Video / Sky Sport / Photosport / Spark Sport

The players are ready, the music is sorted and excitement is ramping up as we count down the days to Rugby World Cup 2021.

Twelve nations are set to battle it out across Aotearoa over the next month, kicking off next weekend at Eden Park with France taking on South Africa.

Later England and Fiji will go head to head and to wrap up the day, New Zealand will battle Australia.

More than 30,000 people have already snapped up tickets to the opening day of the tournament, which was due to run last year but was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

On Friday, NZ Rugby said the day was set to break the world record for attendance at a women's Rugby World Cup match and sights were now set on filling up Eden Park for the first time in history for women's sport.

Fans at the opening matches also have more than just rugby to look forward to, with international musical superstar Rita Ora headlining the event.

Ora will perform at the end of the Fiji v England match and again at half-time of the Australia v New Zealand match.

Speaking on the announcement, Ora said she couldn't wait to perform in Aotearoa and join the incredible female athletes for the historic moment.

"I'm honoured to be a part of the Rugby World Cup 2021 family and to share the stage with amazing talent as we shine a light on women's sport. New Zealand holds a special place in my heart and I look forward to connecting with the fans, players and everyone involved during my time at the tournament."

A purpose-built stage between the North and East stands at Eden Park will house the headline performances and a festival of Māori and Pasifika culture including food, entertainment and music will be spread throughout the stadium.

Shapeshifter is performing at the semifinals on Saturday, November 5 at the end of the first match and again at half-time of the second. BENEE will perform on Saturday, November 12 at the end of the bronze final and at half-time of the final.

Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner told the Herald the tournament was a once-in-a-generation opportunity for gender equality in sport.

"There will be no greater statement than seeing a sell-out crowd for the opening matches of RWC2021. Eden Park has an unmatched record and legacy of hosting memorable World Cup moments, and I can't wait for October 8."

Ruby Tui of the Black Ferns during the national anthem. Photo / Getty Images

He said the event was an opportunity to be part of history and he was encouraging all fathers, mothers, sisters and brothers to get behind the Black Ferns and buy a ticket.

"We are fortunate to have the best players in the world showcasing their skills in rugby's most iconic stadium, a venue that has been home to two winning All Blacks Rugby World Cup campaigns.

"This will foster the next generation of Black Ferns, who will aspire to follow in the footsteps of their idols."

How the Rugby World Cup will run

The event, which is the biggest globally in women's 15-a-side rugby will be played across three match venues – Eden Park, Waitākere Stadium and Northland Events Centre.

Competing nations have been drawn into three pools, and pool-stage matches will be played between October 8 and 23.

Teams who finish first or second in their pool, and the two best third-place teams, will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Those matches will be played on October 29 and 30.

From there the successful teams will advance to the semifinals which are both being played at Eden Park on November 5.

That takes us to the grand final again at Eden Park where the winner will be decided.

The 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup final, Kingspan Stadium, Belfast. Photo / ©INPHO, Dan Sheridan

The Black Ferns

The Black Ferns are heading into the tournament as reigning champions, having won four out of the past five Rugby World Cups.

Despite being undeniable legends, the Black Ferns aren't going in as the team to beat, with that title going to France and England, who dismantled the New Zealand side late last year in two tests each.

Those matches were before Wayne Smith's coaching team came in, and the World Cup squad has seen something of a changing of the guard in the Black Ferns.

Veteran halfback Kendra Cocksedge and outside back Renee Wickliffe will be attending their fourth Rugby World Cup, while seven players are returning for their second after taking part in the 2017 victory.

Cocksedge told Newstalk ZB's Jason Pine last week she was confident with where the team was at the moment and what the new coaching group had brought in.

"We've been growing each game and growing each training so I'm just real excited that hopefully things go well and we peak at the right time."

Players selected range from Northland through to Canterbury, with Sylvia Brunt the youngest at just 18 years old.

The Black Ferns will be co-captained by Auckland's Ruahei Demant and Waikato's Kennedy Simon.