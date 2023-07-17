The Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in 2022. Photo / Photosport

The future of the Commonwealth Games looks uncertain after Australian state Victoria withdrew from hosting the 2026 event today.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews made the announcement today, saying the forecast costs had gone well over the expected figure.

The state was revealed as the host only last year, shared among Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland. It comes after Durban withdrew from hosting the 2022 event in 2017, replaced by Birmingham.

“We have informed Commonwealth Games authorities of our decision to seek to terminate the contract and to not conduct, not host the Games,” Andrews told reporters today.

Andrews told media the forecast figure of AU$2.6 billion ($2.8b) was looking to more than AU$6b ($6.46b).

“I cannot stand here and say to you that I have any confidence that even $7 billion number would appropriately and adequately fund these Games.”

It was set to be the sixth time Australia hosted the Commonwealth Games, the last time being on the Gold Coast in 2018.

Brisbane is set to host the Olympics in 2032.

In April, the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) announced that it had signalled early interest in hosting the 2034 Commonwealth Games.

The NZOC’s interest followed the implementation of a new hosting model by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), which allows for a more locally-tailored sports programme and the ability for competition to take place across multiple cities and regions.

New Zealand has previously hosted the Games in 1950, 1974 and 1990.

The Government said in April it was welcoming interest by the NZOC in hosting the 2034 Games, and that the process has cross-party support from the National Party.

“Further work needs to be done to understand New Zealand’s position before considering whether to make a formal bid for the 2034 Games, but I am excited at the prospect and potential for us to host it here,” Sports Minister Grant Robertson said in April.

“Last year’s Commonwealth Games really highlighted for me how important the event is for our sportspeople to get a chance to compete at a multi-discipline international event outside of the Olympics. Kiwis really got behind our athletes and it was a fantastic event, both in Birmingham but also for people back here watching and supporting our team.”