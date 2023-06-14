Rower Robbie Manson has joined OnlyFans.

Rower Robbie Manson, the world record holder in men’s single sculling, recently announced that he would be joining OnlyFans, a site most often associated with pornography.

While it is certainly a bold move to publicly confirm this, it points to the financial struggles even top athletes face to make enough money to get by.

Manson did admittedly take a three-year hiatus from the sport due to mental health reasons, but his story sheds light on the fact that even the outliers that excel in their chosen sport don’t always have a steady stream of income.

“I can’t even comprehend saving for a mortgage right now,” Manson tells The Front Page podcast.

“It’s been out of the realm of possibility, with house prices going up [for years] and now the cost of living crisis.”

Despite the financial strain, Manson says he knows that he is still in a privileged position as a professional athlete but he points out it is still a full-time job.

“We’re physically training for 20 to 25 hours a week, but that doesn’t include warming up, rehab and cooling down. We then also have meetings, sponsorship obligations and all the things that go into being an athlete. It’s definitely a full-time job. Obviously, I’m grateful. I’m not complaining. It’s a massive privilege to be in the position that we’re in, but it’s also hard to live week to week.”

The official government Careers website says athletes can earn between the minimum wage and $60,000 a year. It’s also suggested that athletes hire an agent to help them arrange appearance fees and sponsorship deals – none of which are guaranteed.

Olympic rowing gold medalist Eric Murray tells The Front Page podcast that the funding model can be quite brutal at times.

“The way the funding model used to work [when I rowed] was that you could be world champion one year at $60,000 and then you get eighth the next year and you go down to $42,500. And so, next minute, the payments getting made monthly or fortnightly automatically change – and you’re like, crikey.”

NZ rowing legend Eric Murray says the funding model can be quite brutal at times.

Asked for his thoughts on Manson’s attempt to supplement his income through OnlyFans, Murray only has words of support.

“I take my hat off to Robbie for looking at creative ways to do it,” said Murray.

“You’ve got a very good-looking, openly gay guy who has the ability to make some very good money outside the sport. And for any of the haters that are like ‘how dare he do this’, don’t buy his OnlyFans. It’s pretty simple.”

Murray also makes the point that athletes have long been looking for ways to make a bit of money on the side.

“People are getting more creative with the way they’re searching for that funding. If you look back 20 to 30 years ago, people were selling raffles and doing sausage sizzles. Nowadays there are so many more ways that you can earn a living.”

So does Government funding need to increase for sports people?

How difficult is it for an athlete to get sponsorship money?

How do sponsors pick the athletes they work with?

And do young athletes have enough support with financial management?

