From the penthouse to the basement: Warriors hopeful Ash Taylor on his rollercoaster NRL journey

Ash Taylor is open to making a long-term switch to the Warriors. Photo / Getty

Warriors halfback Ash Taylor is open to moving to New Zealand to continue his career, should the opportunity arise in 2023.

Taylor, who is currently on a train and trial deal with the Warriors, is one of the club's most intriguing potential recruits.

He was previously touted as one of the hottest prospects in the NRL – and signed to a million-dollar deal at the Titans – but struggled to live up to that billing and was released by the Gold Coast club at the end of the 2021 season.

It was assumed that any potential deal with the Warriors would be for just one year, while they are based in Redcliffe, with his young family living in Queensland.

But Taylor said that was not necessarily the case.

"Obviously they have taken a leap of faith for me to sign a train and trial deal and hopefully get an NRL contract, "said Taylor. "I was prepared to do anything to provide for my family. So if it means moving to New Zealand, I'll be more than happy to."

In terms of NRL status, the 26-year-old has gone from the penthouse to the basement.

He was once one of the highest paid individuals in the game and seen as a future representative player.



Now he is on a minimal deal at the Warriors, trying to prove he is worthy of a full contract and a spot in the top 30. Despite that jolt, and the uncertainty, he has a positive mindset

"It has been awesome," said Taylor. "It's been a great experience, new environment, new culture, and just really trying to put together some good footy together to hopefully get a contract.

"I feel pretty good. So I really want to give it a good crack and if I get another contract I get one, but if not it's not the end of the world. I've got a lot more to look forward to in life but I've still got a lot to give in the NRL."

Taylor is refreshingly honest and philosophical, despite his well-publicised difficulties. As well as struggles on the field during the Titans stint, there were also dramas off it, with gambling problems and other personal issues.

"I've learnt to live with it," said Taylor. "It was probably the best decision of my life [talking about] that stuff to get it off my chest. I've accepted it and I've moved forward from it. I can't wait to keep moving forward with my little family."

Taylor was superb in his first Titans season, honoured as the 2016 Dally M Rookie of the year, and solid in the next two campaigns.

But he struggled in 2019 – granted indefinite leave for two months from training and playing commitments – and hasn't really reached the same heights since.

He is ready for a new beginning, admitting he feels much more relaxed.

"Coming off a big contract it was just this sort of weight lifted off my shoulders," said Taylor. "The expectations are dropped a little bit on the media standards, but for my standards, I want to earn contracts and I want to win games.

"I still feel the pressure to earn a contract but I really want to work hard for it now and show my gratefulness."

Taylor doesn't know when a decision will be made – "I just train until I get told otherwise" – but looks likely to get some kind of deal, as the Warriors need more depth in the halves, alongside Chanel Harris-Tavita and Shaun Johnson, with Kodi Nikorima now viewed as a utility/dummy half option.

Taylor has faced Johnson on numerous occasions in his 115 game NRL career and feels their styles could fit together well.

"Shaun's really grown into that No 7 role and enjoys leading the team around," said Taylor. "I've taken a step back and learnt the six role so I'm sure we could complement each other, if I get a contract next year."