Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

From the penthouse to the basement: Warriors hopeful Ash Taylor on his rollercoaster NRL journey

4 minutes to read
Ash Taylor is open to making a long-term switch to the Warriors. Photo / Getty

Ash Taylor is open to making a long-term switch to the Warriors. Photo / Getty

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

Warriors halfback Ash Taylor is open to moving to New Zealand to continue his career, should the opportunity arise in 2023.

Taylor, who is currently on a train and trial deal with the Warriors, is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.