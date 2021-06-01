French Open tennis: Petra Kvitova withdraws after freak ankle injury

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova serves the ball to Belgium's Greet Minnen during their first round match of the French Open. Photo / AP

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova serves the ball to Belgium's Greet Minnen during their first round match of the French Open. Photo / AP

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova says on social media that she has pulled out of the French Open because of an ankle injury.

Kvitova says she fell and hurt her ankle during "post-match press requirements" after her first-round victory.

She calls it "incredibly bad luck" and hopes to recover in time for the grass-court season.

Wimbledon begins on June 28. She won that Grand Slam tournament in 2011 and 2014.

The 11th-seeded Kvitova saved a match point before coming back to beat Greet Minnen 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-1 on Sunday at Roland Garros.

She was a semifinalist in Paris in 2012 and 2020.