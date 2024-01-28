The Black Caps have been back on free-to-air TV after TVNZ took over the rights from Spark Sport. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Cricket chief executive Scott Weenink says the organisation would consider taking less money in its next broadcast deal if it meant more games on free-to-air TV.

TVNZ currently has the broadcast rights for NZC, inheriting them after the demise of the Spark Sport streaming service, which won the rights on a six-year deal which began in 2020, taking the New Zealand game out of the hands of longtime broadcaster Sky Sport.

At the time the move to TVNZ was announced in 2022, TVNZ would not confirm who was footing the bill for the remainder of the agreement, however a Spark spokesperson confirmed the telco “will be responsible for meeting ongoing obligations under content agreements that have been agreed with various rightsholders” for cricket and other deals they had in place.

It meant when TVNZ took over in July last year, cricket would be on free-to-air TV in New Zealand until 2026, with the TVNZ+ streaming service playing a key role in reaching as wide an audience as possible.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Jason Pine, Weenink said having the game back on free-to-air TV had helped bring more interest back to the sport.

“At the moment we’re playing great cricket and we’ve got incredibly exciting players, and I think that really helps. Also I think being back on free-to-air has had a huge impact because we’re just getting a bigger audience,” he said.

While TVNZ holds the rights for a couple of years to come, NZC had started with the preliminary thinking around what the next deal might look like.

Weenink said the success of being back on free-to-air TV had given the organisation plenty to consider in discussions moving forward.

“The reality is the broadcasting revenue that we get for broadcasting games, in New Zealand in particular, is a big part of our revenue stream,” he said.

“It might be that we’re able to look at a mixed model where we’re able to keep games on free-to-air and then have some games behind a paywall, or it might be that TVNZ finds it generates so much interest that they’re able to generate the sort of ad revenue required to be able to pay the kind of broadcast rates we’ll require to pay our players and finance the community game.”

When asked directly if NZC would consider taking less money in order to stay outside a paywalled medium, Weenink said they would be prepared to do that.

“All of that would come into the thinking of what is in the best interest of New Zealand cricket long term? Do we take less for those broadcast rights in New Zealand, thereby generating a bigger crowd and bigger revenue, and try to fill that up another way – with sponsorship revenue for example?

“That’ll absolutely be part of the thinking. What we’re doing is looking at what is our strategic plan for the next five years and how does the broadcasting, and the potential of continuing of free-to-air, look?”

There will be plenty of audience interest in the upcoming home schedule. The Black Caps are set to begin a two-test series against South Africa next weekend, before Australia visits for three T20s and two tests across February and March, while the White Ferns will host England in late March and early April for five T20s and three ODIs.

South Africa came under some criticism for their squad selection for the upcoming series, with the touring party being without many of the nation’s top players.

However, Weenink didn’t expect a weaker South African squad to dampen the spirits of Kiwi fans.

“At the end of the day, New Zealanders are just going to be wanting to watch Kane Williamson bat and Tim Southee bowl. Who’s on the opposition? I don’t think that’s quite as important as people think. It’s really about our players.”