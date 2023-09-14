NZ Herald's Chereè Kinnear and Liam Napier reveal what to expect from Toulouse when the All Blacks take on Namibia this Saturday. Video / NZ Herald

Another week of Rugby World Cup 2023, another contentious card decision with even former All Black Sonny Bill Williams, known for one of the most infamous red cards, weighing in.

French lock Romain Taofifenua seemed lucky to avoid a red card during his side’s 27-12 victory over Uruguay this morning.

He caught Santiago Arata high in an awkward tackle and was initially sent from the field while the tackle was reviewed. The bunker review decided it was only worthy of a yellow card and the lock returned to action after 10 minutes off the field.

“Damn! I needed this ref back in 2017,” the former All Black tweeted in reference to his red card in the second test against the Lions.

Williams became the first All Black to be sent off in a test for 50 years when he was shown a red card by referee Jerome Garces in the 25th minute of the second test defeat in Wellington, after connecting with his shoulder to the head of Lions wing Anthony Watson.

Damn! I needed this ref back in 2017 😅😅 https://t.co/lQ4bJ1OHaC — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) September 14, 2023

I don't think they will need 8 minutes to decide this one.



Always dangerous and reckless.



Easy red card. Silly from Romain Taofifenua.#RWC2023 #FRAvURU pic.twitter.com/6bQMyLKVhD — Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) September 14, 2023

Regardless of an asssit tackler lowering the height, taofifenua never wraps and hits with a tucked arm. Insanity how anyone found mitigation for that one. #FRAvURU #RWC23 pic.twitter.com/6jmHiZ2Vs5 — Daniel Montgomery (@DanMonty93) September 14, 2023

Ah come on, how is that not a red card for Romain taofifenua, World Cup haven’t got a fog sometimes. How the mitigation was sufficient is laughable. pic.twitter.com/AUtXpMGRyL — Joe Naughton (@JoeNaConnacht) September 14, 2023

England’s Tom Curry was given the first red card of the World Cup after a dangerous tackle in the team’s opening pool game against Argentina.

Curry was handed a two-game ban after tackling Juan Cruz Mallia and clashing with his head as the Argentina fullback was coming down from a leaping catch in the third minute. Referee Mathieu Raynal initially yellow-carded Curry before it was upgraded to red after a bunker review.

