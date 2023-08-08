France's Kadidiatou Diani. Photo / AP

France and Morocco square off in the Women’s World Cup 2023 round of 16 stage in Adelaide for a spot to face co-hosts Australia in the next round

France is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive Women’s World Cup. They lost just one of their last 11 internationals.

Morocco advanced as runner-up in Group H after back-to-back 1-0 wins against South Korea and Colombia. Morocco was the first Arab or North African nation to qualify for the Women’s World Cup, then became the first to advance beyond the group stage. Morocco was one of eight teams to make its tournament debut this year and the only one to advance.





Les Blues has lost just one of their last 11 internationals.

France rested several players for its final group game, including captain Wendie Renard and Eugenie Le Sommer, the country’s all-time leading scorer. Sakina Karchaoui, Sandie Toletti and Kenza Dali were also on the bench, as all three players are one yellow card away from a suspension.

Maelle Lakrar has played every minute of the tournament but the defender is a doubt against Morocco because of a thigh injury.

Le Sommer said the French were surprised to learn they’d be facing Morocco in the knockout round: “It was a bit of a surprise, even if we know that anything is possible in football. Their chances were slim, but this is the beauty of it, to be able to go through even if the chances are so small,” she said.

And now the French will try to play as the more dominant of the two teams.

“We are favourites and we won’t hide from it, we came here with a lot of ambition, and that won’t change because we play Morocco,” Le Sommer said. “We approach every game the same way, we want to win. We have more experience than Morocco in this kind of tournament, it is their first World Cup, their first round of 16. So it is up to us to bring the best from ourselves to win this match.”