France beat Wales to keep slim Six Nations hopes alive

Damian Penaud scores France's first try of the Six Nations clash against Wales at Stade de France, Paris. Photo / Getty Images

Defending champion France completed its Six Nations campaign by scoring five tries in an entertaining 41-28 win against Wales early this morning that keep alive slim French hopes of retaining the title.

France got the attacking bonus point it needed to move one point ahead of Ireland at the top.

But Fabien Galthié's side must hope No 1-ranked Ireland loses at home to England without collecting a defensive bonus point.

Ireland beat France earlier in the tournament.

Right winger Damian Penaud grabbed two tries and fullback Tomas Ramos was perfect with his kicking as Les Tricolores took their tournament try tally to an eye-watering 21.

England is reeling from last weekend’s 53-10 loss to No 2-ranked France for its third-heaviest defeat ever.

Wales started strongly and took three attacking lineouts over penalties, scoring off the third when halfback Rhys Webb pinged a quick pass to center George North, who went over for a converted try.

It was North’s 23rd in the tournament’s history, taking him one ahead of former Wales winger Shane Williams and three behind all-time record holder Brian O’Driscoll of Ireland.

France’s response took just two minutes.

First-five Romain Ntamack carved a hole in midfield with elusive running and offloaded to halves partner Antoine Dupont, who looped a clinical pass to Penaud on the right wing.

The Welsh came to play and it took France until the 26th minute to lead through Ramos’ penalty.

But with the recalled Uini Atonio dominant in the scrum, another penalty soon followed before France stretched the Welsh line with quick passes to allow Penaud to send center Jonathan Danty over on the right wing for a converted try and a 20-7 interval lead.

Atonio’s first try on his 50th test came four minutes after the restart when he barged over the line after being set up by the quick-thinking Dupont and Ramos.

Just five minutes later, France opened up Wales again and Danty freed Ntamack to feed center Gaël Fickou for France’s fourth try.

Wales’ bench finally ended France’s 34-point run when replacement hooker Bradley Roberts burrowed over from close range after flanker Justin Tipuric stole possession, and replacement halfback Tomos Williams got Wales’s third try with Tipuric involved again.

Ramos set up Penaud’s second try in the right corner late on but both players went missing when Wales got a bonus point with a last-gasp fourth try from replacement winger Rio Dyer, converted by veteran Leigh Halfpenny.

No 8 Taulupe Faletau played his 100th Welsh test.

Wales won the tournament two years ago but won only once this year — 29-17 in Rome last weekend.

The Italians finished 0-5 for the wooden spoon after losing 26-14 in Scotland earlier Saturday.