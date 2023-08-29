Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Formula One: What needs to happen for New Zealand’s Liam Lawson to get fulltime seat

Luke Kirkness
By
5 mins to read
Liam Lawson has returned to New Zealand and is driving on home soil. Video / Newstalk ZB

Liam Lawson became the 10th New Zealander to compete in a Formula One race over the weekend, finishing 13th at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The 21-year-old from Pukekohe was called up to race

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport