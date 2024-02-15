Charles Leclerc is driving the new SF-24 single-seater during Scuderia Ferrari's filming day at the Fiorano Circuit in Fiorano, Emilia-Romagna, Italy. Photo / Getty Images

Formula One team Ferrari have been mocked by fans after a social media post went viral before the team deleted it.

The team posted a video on X of a pit stop featuring the new SF-24 car ahead of the 2024 season.

It was a pretty standard promotional post featuring a bird’s eye view of the Ferrari pit crew in action as the new car arrives stage left and leaves in a hurry with new tyres.

“Poetry in motion,” the post said.

However, fans were quick to point out it was far from a clean job by the crew with the front left tyre taking longer than the rest.

The post reached 4.6m views on X before it was deleted at 8.10am.

A slow front left in your promotional material is crazy https://t.co/WslKWWzOBU — Dan - EngineMode11 (@EngineMode11) February 15, 2024

I think this is all a masterplan from Ferrari to get an outrageous amount of engagement on this post.



Fantastic bait. 10/10 — Matt Gallagher (@MattP1Gallagher) February 15, 2024

Ferrari finished third in the Constructors’ Championship last year plagued by engine woes early in the season and struggled with pit strategies before Carlos Sainz Jr claimed their only win at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Sainz is being replaced by seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.

