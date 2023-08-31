Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Motorsport
Updated

Formula One: Liam Lawson reflects on Dutch Grand Prix trial by fire ahead of return for Italian Grand Prix at Monza

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
Video Supplied

Unlikely became reality for Liam Lawson at Formula One’s Dutch Grand Prix last weekend, his trial by fire with AlphaTauri commencing in possibly the worst possible conditions a driver on debut could hope for.

But

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport