New Zealander Liam Lawson will continue to drive for AlphaTauri in Formula One until Daniel Ricciardo is ready to return to racing.

Australian Ricciardo broke his hand in a crash during second practice for the Dutch Grand Prix over the weekend, with Red Bull junior Lawson brought up last minute as his replacement.

It was the Pukekohe 21-year-old’s F1 debut and was an eventful introduction.

In a race where wet weather caused havoc on a number of occasions, Lawson kept his cool to finish in 13th – an improvement of six places from his starting spot on the grid. He finished ahead of teammate Yuki Tsunoda, who was 16th.

In a statement, AlphaTauri said Ricciardo was on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery on his hand.

“We hope to see him at the track again very soon, but until he is fully fit, we can confirm that Liam, who did a good job in difficult circumstances in Zandvoort, will continue to drive alongside Yuki, starting from our home race this weekend in Monza.”

After Monza there is a two week break before the Singapore GP.

Lawson became the 10th Kiwi to compete in an F1 race. Given how hectic the race was, he was happy to make the chequered flag.

“It was good, it was a lot going on. When I was rolling up to the grid and it was starting to rain, it wasn’t the best feeling but the race was okay,” he said afterwards.

“I think the second half of the race was not so bad, once we got clean air and also on the inters [intermediate tyres] at the end was not too bad. Just happy to survive.”

Lawson had one practice session before qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix, where he struggled as he was still getting to grips with the car and driving on the intermediate compound tyres for the first time. He was the slowest in qualifying, but got a one-spot bump up the grid as Haas driver Kevin Magnussen started from the pit lane after making a change to his power unit.

Things got off to a bad start for Lawson, partly as a result of an early downpour during the opening lap of the race. With every driver aside from Lewis Hamilton starting on soft tyres, most made the call to switch to the intermediates, which are better suited to wet weather.

Lawson was pulled up for an infringement in the pit lane and handed a 10-second time penalty.

But that penalty didn’t end up costing the young Kiwi too much as crashes throughout the race allowed him to gain any ground lost under the safety car or red flag rules.

