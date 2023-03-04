Formula One 2023: All you need to know

Charles LeClerc (L), Max Verstappen (C) and Lewis Hamilton (R) are three of the title contenders in the 2023 F1 season. Photos / Photosport

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was so far ahead last season that catching the Formula One champion may feel like scaling a mountain.

So that’s exactly what Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc did to get himself ready for the challenge, which starts next Sunday at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old from Monaco headed up to the Italian Dolomites for some “extreme training” that left him “fully recharged and ready for” another crack at Verstappen, his former junior-karting rival.

Lewis Hamilton has long been a perfectionist when it comes to physical fitness. But this time the Mercedes veteran tried something new: a week in Antarctica whale-spotting.

“Winter was great, amazing, (the) highlight was Antarctica seeing the whales,” the 38-year-old said. “Definitely, if anyone has an opportunity to go, pack warm. But otherwise (it’s) pretty spectacular.”

Whether this makes any difference when it comes to stopping Verstappen remains to be seen, and if pre-season testing is anything to go by, it might not.

Can rivals end Red Bull dominance?

Max Verstappen thinks his RB19 may be even better than last year.

“Overall I think it’s definitely an improvement to last year,” he said during testing. “Very positive days for me.”

Ferrari will hope things improve under new leadership.

Frenchman Frédéric Vasseur replaced team principal, Italian Mattia Binotto, whose relationship with Leclerc had become increasingly tense.

Leclerc opened 2022 with two wins in three races and seemed poised to challenge Verstappen. But he finished nearly 150 points adrift, without a win since July and just finished second overall.

“What to expect from Fred? It’s very early days, but what I can say is that it was impressive how quickly he (blended) into the team,” said Leclerc, who worked with Vasseur at Sauber. “Straight away he felt quite at ease and understood a team like Ferrari.”

Without criticising Binotto, he alluded to the need for change.

“He’s really, really good at putting everybody in the right conditions in order to extract the best out of people,” the 25-year-old Leclerc said. “I think this is going to be a big plus.”

Binotto’s management led to poor team orders, botched pit stops and odd strategy calls that cost Leclerc wins. It generated conflict within F1′s most famed team and led to Binotto’s departure.

Charles Leclerc is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 campaign. Photo / Photosport

Hamilton’s relationship with Mercedes remains strong as he negotiates a new contract and with team principal Toto Wolff pledging to give him a winning car.

Hamilton is F1′s record-holder with 103 wins, but didn’t win a race last year and now must also beat teammate George Russell.

Russell surprised many observers in his first season with Mercedes by finishing ahead of Hamilton in the standings. Russell was fourth, compared to sixth for Hamilton, and won the team’s only race.

“Every point of my career, I’ve always gone in believing,” Russell said.

Asked about his rivals, Verstappen was very brief.

“It’s more important we focus on ourselves,” said Verstappen, who has won a record 15 races last year to take his career tally to 35.

The 25-year-old Dutchman is already sixth all time for wins. The late F1 great Ayrton Senna is fifth with 41 wins and well within reach this season.

Red Bull will start sleeker and lighter than last year and, Verstappen hopes, with no reliability problems.

“The main issue we had last year was the car was massively overweight, so at the beginning the car was very lazy and wasn’t turning in,” Verstappen said. “This year it’s just a continuation, but also things we found and put on the car that were clearly better.”

Last year became plain-sailing for Verstappen until some tension crept in near the end. Teammate Sergio Perez was unhappy that Verstappen didn’t let him through in Brazil when Perez was fighting with Leclerc for second place in the championship.

A politicised sport

Lewis Hamilton will keep speaking out on social justice and race, human rights and other issues close to his heart.

Motorsport’s governing body FIA in December updated its International Sporting Code to require prior written permission for drivers to make or display “political, religious and personal statements or comments” during race weekends.

The crackdown on free speech was condemned by most drivers. It led to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali saying drivers won’t be gagged and prompted FIA to backtrack somewhat by saying drivers are free to express themselves outside of competition on their own platforms or in media interviews, and when directly asked questions in news conferences.

Lewis Hamilton. Photo / Photosport

But FIA insists the sport must remain neutral, and potential sanctions range from fines, a grid drop, time penalty or — worst-case scenario — suspension.

Asked on Friday whether he was planning to do or wear anything to make a statement in Bahrain’s season-opener, the Mercedes driver replied: “You’ll see. You know me.”

Hamilton, who has become increasingly outspoken as his career has developed, said that in his opinion the FIA’s ruling was “100 per cent” a move in the wrong direction.

“It’s counter to what I’ve been trying to do with the team, for example, and in conversations with stakeholders within our sport,” he added. “I expect pushback. There are still individuals that don’t understand or believe in the importance of having an inclusive environment.

“I think my job and our job is to continue to highlight the positives of it and the importance of it. It might sound like a broken record, but that’s what I’ve got to keep on doing; it’s the fight I’ve got to keep on having.”

The old and the new

Fernando Alonso is still confident in his ability to win a third world title even though he’s 41 years old. He joined Aston Martin after an acrimonious split with Alpine and the Spaniard likes what he’s seen so far.

“At Aston Martin for sure there is this energy and trying to become a contender for the future,” he said. “New factory coming together will be ready, new wind tunnel, a lot of investment. They look pretty good.”

Fernando Alonso believes he has what it takes to challenge for the F1 title in 2023. Photo / Photosport

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Australian Oscar Piastri (McLaren), 22-year-old American Logan Sargeant and Nyck De Vries (AlphaTauri) are the new faces.

De Vries raced once last season and impressed with ninth place at the Italian Grand Prix when he stepped in for Alex Albon when he had appendicitis.

“I’m getting the opportunity to live my dream,” the 28-year-old De Vries said.

F2 champion Felipe Drugovich could replace Lance Stroll for Aston Martin in Bahrain if Stroll fails to recover from a wrist injury sustained in a bicycle accident.

There’s also a rumor that Aston Martin could recall Sebastian Vettel as a one-off. The four-time F1 champion retired last season.

Alonso and Vettel — former title rivals in the same team — would add spice, even for only one race.

How to watch

Sky TV has taken over the rights from Spark Sport with all the action on Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 5 and Sky Sport Now. In addition, Sky will deliver the Melbourne Grand Prix free-to-air to all New Zealanders, along with highlights of each F1 race free-to-air.

Coverage begins with practice sessions this Saturday on Sky Sport 1 and Sky Sport 5 from 12.15am. The opening race takes place at 4am on Monday. Formula 2 and Formula 3 races, qualifying and practice sessions will also be featured on Sky.

Schedule

Round 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, March 5

Round 2 - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, March 19

Round 3 - Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne, April 2

Round 4 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, April 30

Round 5 - Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens, Florida, May 7

Round 6 - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola Circuit, Imola, May 21

Round 7 - Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco, May 28

Round 8 - Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmelo, June 4

Round 9 - Canadian Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montréal, June 18

Round 10 - Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, July 2

Round 11 - British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, July 9

Round 12 - Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, July 23

Round 13 - Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, July 30

Round 14 - Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, August 27

Round 15 - Italian Grand Prix, Monza Circuit, Monza, September 3

Round 16 - Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, September 17

Round 17 - Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, September 24

Round 18 - Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail International Circuit, October 8

Round 19 - United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, October 22

Round 20 - Mexico City Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City, October 29

Round 21 - São Paulo Grand Prix, Interlagos Circuit, São Paulo, November 5

Round 22 - Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas, Nevada, November 18

Round 23 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, November 26

Teams

Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake

24 Zhou Guanyu (China)

77 Valtteri Bottas (Finland)

Scuderia AlphaTauri

21 Nyck de Vries (Netherlands)

22 Yuki Tsunoda (Japan)

BWT Alpine F1 Team

10 Pierre Gasly (France)

31 Esteban Ocon (France)

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team

14 Fernando Alonso (Spain)

18 Lance Stroll (Canada)

Scuderia Ferrari

16 Charles Leclerc (Monaco)

55 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spain)

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team

20 Kevin Magnussen (Denmark)

27 Nico Hülkenberg (Germany)

McLaren F1 Team

4 Lando Norris (Great Britain)

81 Oscar Piastri (Australia)

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team

44 Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain)

63 George Russell (Great Britain)

Oracle Red Bull Racing

1 Max Verstappen (Netherlands)

11 Sergio Pérez (Mexico)

Williams Racing

2 Logan Sargeant (USA)

23 Alexander Albon (Thailand)

TAB odds

Drivers championship

$1.62 Max Verstappen

$5.50 Charles Leclerc

$6 Lewis Hamilton

$13 George Russell

$19 Sergio Perez

$23 Carlos Sainz

Constructors Championship

$1.62 Red Bull

$3.60 Mercedes

$4 Ferrari

$51 Aston Martin