Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams speaks to Sky presenters Nico Rosberg (left) and Simon Lazenby ahead of the F1 race in Qatar. Photo / Sky

Liam Lawson wasn’t the only Kiwi sporting sensation lining up on the grid at this morning’s Formula 1 race in Qatar.

Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams was beamed live to millions, as part of Sky UK’s coverage and famous pre-race, grid-walk coverage.

While usual Sky presenter Martin Brundle – famous for his occasional awkward interviews with celebrities on the grid – was missing, fellow presenters Simon Lazenby and Nico Rosberg were quick to grab the 58-test double Rugby World Cup winner.

“I’ve got a bit of time off at the moment,” Williams told the presenters.

The former All Black is working for Australian broadcaster Stan at the Rugby World Cup in France.

“I’m going back [to the World Cup] for the big games – the quarter-finals next week. Watch the All Blacks win some games, hopefully.”

Williams said it was great to be on the F1 grid, but admitted he knew little about the sport.

“In my profession, all I’ve known is I’ve really loved the pressure of things. Pressure is a privilege. The pressure here is immense.”

Rosberg, who won the F1 world championship in 2016, said the difference for race drivers was that they were alone on the track, as opposed to being surrounded by a team on the field.

“I think that might make it even more extreme,” said Rosberg.

“I couldn’t agree with you more,” said Williams.

“I’m not going to lie, don’t know too much about F1 but it’s inches and millimetres between winning and losing, potentially life and death.

“It’s been an experience.”



