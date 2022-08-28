Max Verstappen stands on the podium. Photo / AP

That's it. It's all over. Shut up shop for the year. Just hand Max Verstappen the trophy now.

The Dutchman produced one of the most dominant performances in recent memory to win the Belgian Grand Prix and extend his lead in the drivers' championship.

Verstappen started from 14th on the grid after taking on an engine penalty but made light work of the field and quickly surged into the top 10.

Remarkably he needed only 18 laps to take the lead before the halfway mark and he was unstoppable from there, racing to a commanding victory.

Verstappen finished nearly 20 seconds ahead of his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez and his ninth win of the season sees him extend his lead in the drivers' standings to 98 points over Perez, who is now second.

Former world champion Damon Hill described Verstappen's performance as "an 18-lap race".

Max Verstappen wins the Belgian Grand Prix after a simply stunning performance by driver and team all weekend #F1 #BelgianGP — Bec Clancy (@becclancy) August 28, 2022

Other than maybe Hamilton I’m Brazil last year, I can’t remember a driver finding it as bloody easy as Verstappen is here, in recent years. #F1 #BelgianGP — Christian Hewgill 🎙 (@ChrisHewgill) August 28, 2022

Just outstanding from Verstappen and Red Bull. Absolutely dominant. #F1 #BelgianGP — Phillip Horton (@PHortonF1) August 28, 2022

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finished third, while Charles Leclerc could only manage sixth in another race in which the Ferrari seems lost for answers.

Rubbing salt in the wound for Ferrari, Leclerc copped a five-second time penalty for speeding in the pit lane after the race that was enough for him to drop from fifth to sixth.

Race winner Max Verstappen of Red Bull with third place Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz. Photo / AP

Earlier, the race started in chaotic fashion as Lewis Hamilton crashed out of the race after clipping Fernando Alonso and sending his own Mercedes skywards. It's Hamilton's first DNF for the season.

Alonso fumed over team radio: "What an idiot! Closing the door from the outside. I mean we had a mega start but this guy only knows how to drive and start in first."

Hamilton was spotted making a very lonely walk around the outskirts of the circuit back to the garage as he contemplated what went wrong.

The seven-time world champion later took responsibility for the incident and acknowledged he was at fault.

"Looking back at the footage, he was in my blind spot and I didn't leave him enough space," Hamilton said.

Daniel Ricciardo finished out of the points in 15th in his first race after having his contract terminated by McLaren.

Belgian Grand Prix results (top 10)

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2) Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

3) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

4) George Russell (Mercedes)

5) Fernando Alonso (Alpine)

6) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

7) Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

8) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

9) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)

10) Alex Albon