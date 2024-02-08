Liam Lawson discussing his future in F1 and the new documentary about his season in 2023 named 'In the wings'. Video / Ben Dickens

While his duties as a Formula One reserve driver lie just over the horizon, this weekend will see Liam Lawson back behind the wheel on home soil.

The 21-year-old will be on the grid to contest the New Zealand Karting Grand Prix in the premiere KZ2 class in Hamilton this weekend, getting some time behind the wheel before heading abroad to the start of the F1 season.

Though his appearances on the track at home are few and far between, it’s not an unusual situation for Lawson as he looks to stay sharp ahead of a new season in which the date of his next competitive drive remains up in the air. This will be the third year he has returned to local karting, driving for his former coach and mentor Matthew Kinsman, and said it was a good way to stay switched on during the off-season.

“All the trainers that I’ve worked with love all the time we can spend in a go-kart between racing, whether it’s Formula 1 or Formula 2 or Super Formula,” Lawson said. “It’s something that is very good for a driver to do on the side. That’s because it is extremely physical and even for me, with all the training we do.

“When I come home to drive a go-kart, it takes a few solid days to basically get comfortable because of how physical they are. In KZ you’ve got a six-speed sequential gearbox and you’re probably shifting 25 to 30 times a lap, so it’s very busy and very physical.”

Liam Lawson racing his Sodi KZ2 go-kart last year when he won the City of Sails and finished third in CIK at Hamilton.

Formula One testing commitments in Italy late last month prevented Lawson from returning to defend his City of Sails title in Auckland, but he returns to a track where he finished third last year, with the event running from Friday through Sunday.

Lawson is set for a limited driving schedule as he has the sole role of reserve driver for the Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App RB F1 teams in 2024. However, he said he and the team are working on getting him behind the wheel in some capacity throughout the year.

Heading into the season, Lawson signed an extension to his F1 driver’s contract with Red Bull, which replaced his junior role in the team. While he has been the F1 reserve driver in the past couple of seasons, this year will be the first time he hasn’t had his own campaign in a different circuit to focus on.

Last year, Lawson competed in Japanese Super Formula, finishing second in the championship, while he also competed in five F1 Grand Prix as an injury replacement.

Lawson’s performances in F1 last season drew plenty of attention as he continually impressed and when he finished ninth at the Singapore GP, it was the highest finish any AlphaTauri driver had achieved at that point of the season.

“In terms of what I’ll be driving and when I’ll be driving, that’s still to be set out,” Lawson told the Herald. I’d love to be behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car and we’re all working towards trying to make that happen whether it’s testing or racing – but right now nothing is confirmed.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.