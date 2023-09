All Blacks head coach Ian Foster and Italy's Kieran Crowley clash over claims that the NZ side will 'intimidate' and 'bully' the Italians in the upcoming match. Video / NZ Herald

Liam Lawson’s time racing in Formula One this season might not be over just yet.

After four impressive performances behind the wheel for AlphaTauri, the 21-year-old Kiwi is expected to return to the team in a racing capacity for next weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix.

Lawson has a strong chance to suit up for a fifth drive with Red Bull Racing’s development team as Daniel Ricciardo continues to work back into full driving condition after suffering a hand injury last month.

The 34-year-old Australian required surgery on the fifth metacarpal on his left hand after it was broken during a crash in a practice session at the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort. While suggestions were that Ricciardo would be ready to go for the Qatar Grand Prix, that is far from a sure thing.

The Herald understands Ricciardo is set to be tested with some simulation work on the Monday of race week, with a decision to be made on who will drive the second AlphaTauri car to be made the following day.

The timeline for Ricciardo’s return has been fluid ever since, with Lawson’s success since stepping into the car in the Australian’s place giving the team no need to rush their incumbent driver back. That is likely to remain the case in Qatar, particularly with the following event being the United States Grand Prix in Texas two weeks later.

Ricciardo has developed a massive profile with the American market, and the team could choose to give him another event off to ensure he is good to go in Texas.

It is expected Daniel Ricciardo is more likely to make his race return at the United States GP in Texas rather than at next weekend's event in Qatar. Photo / Getty Images

With Ricciardo already signed with AlphaTauri for the 2024 season, there is no real reason - outside of the competitive drive of an elite athlete - for him to rush himself back if he is not truly at 100 per cent.

Since replacing Nyck de Vries, who struggled for performance through the first 10 races of the season, Ricciardo only competed in two events before being injured. In those two races, he finished 13th (Hungary) and 16th (Belgium).

For Lawson, another drive would mean another opportunity to prove himself, with his sights set on a fulltime seat in 2025 after missing out next season with AlphaTauri; Ricciardo and incumbent lead driver Yuki Tsunoda were selected as the team’s two drivers for 2024.

Next year, Lawson will again be the reserve driver for Red Bull and AlphaTauri, with the young Kiwi rumoured to have been promised a fulltime drive in 2025 in exchange for his services.

Last week after the Japanese Grand Prix, Lawson, who finished the race in 11th ahead of Tsunoda in 12th, moved to quash any thoughts of him being a candidate to join Williams, with the British team being the only ones who still have an open seat for the 2024 campaign.

“I’m a Red Bull driver,” Lawson told media after the race.

“All the Red Bull seats are filled and unfortunately for me that means that, for now, I’ll be reserve driver. I’ve got my head down at the moment trying to make the most of these races. Ultimately, obviously my goal is to be in F1 so I’ll try and do what I can to achieve that in the future.

“One of the positives about being a Red Bull driver is, for me having five years in this programme, it’s a high-pressure programme. We’re put under pressure from day one, and I’m now used to that. It’s been five years of that, so situations like this, I’m ready for them.”

Liam Lawson’s F1 results this season

Dutch GP: 13th (debut)

Italian GP: 11th

Singapore GP: 9th (2 points; highest finish of any AlphaTauri driver this season)

Japanese GP: 11th

