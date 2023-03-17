Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes. Photo / Getty

Lewis Hamilton has parted ways with long-term Kiwi performance coach Angela Cullen after seven years working together.

Hamilton announced the split on his Instagram page.

“For the last seven years @cullen_angela has been by my side, pushing me to be the best version of myself,” he wrote. “I am a stronger athlete and a better person because of her. So today I hope you’ll join me in wishing her the very best as she takes her next steps to pursue her dreams. Thank you for everything Ang, I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you.”

The 48-year-old Cullen has been a familiar face to F1 fans after working with Hamilton for so many years.

She said she was grateful for her journey with Hamilton for the past seven years.

“I am so grateful and blessed to have had this incredible journey in F1 and I know my story will continue,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

“And @lewishamilton you GOAT!! It’s been such an honour and pleasure to stand along side you. I’m so proud of you and everything you have achieved.”

Hamilton, who is out of contract with Mercedes at the end of the season, hasn’t won a race since his 103rd victory in December 2021 at Jeddah’s Corniche circuit.

He said he’s still determined to negotiate a new contract and remains firm in his belief he can win again, despite Mercedes’ 2023 car looking uncompetitive compared to reigning champions Red Bull.

“I’m absolutely confident [he will stay],” Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said. “I don’t think that Lewis will leave Mercedes. He’s at the stage of the career where we trust each other, we have formed a great bond. We have no reason to doubt each other, even though this is a difficult step.”

But Wolff accepts the 38-year-old Hamilton — who holds the F1 record with 103 wins — could eventually look elsewhere if he doesn’t get a competitive car that can win races within the next couple of seasons.

“As a driver, nevertheless, if he wants to win another championship he has to make sure that he has the car,” Wolff said. “And if we cannot demonstrate that we’re able to give him a car in the next couple of years, then he needs to look everywhere. I would have no grouch if that happens.”