Eight is great for tennis super-mum Caroline Wozniacki who confirmed on Tuesday she will return to the ASB Classic next January.

The 33-year-old, who has played seven times in Auckland across her career, is returning to the ASB Tennis Arena in another chapter of her remarkable tennis comeback following the birth of her two children.

The Danish superstar, who began the sport when she was seven, retired in 2020 off the back of 30 singles titles. The peak of that haul was her 2018 Australian Open triumph, while she also spent 17 months at the summit of the sport.

Wozniacki gave birth to Olivia and James in 2021 and 2022. In a desire to “get back in shape,” she picked up the racquet for exercise. She was amazed at her form in hit-ups and decided to return to the sport in July.

The Dane surprised many observers by winning through to the fourth round at the recent US Open, before losing to eventual winner and returning ASB Classic champion Coco Gauff.

Now Wozniacki is targeting a second grand slam in Melbourne next January and has not hesitated in her decision to come back to a popular home-away-from-home in Auckland.

Wozniacki has unfinished business in Auckland, after finishing runner-up to Venus Williams in 2015 and Julia Goerges in 2018, along with semifinal losses to Jessica Pegula 2020 and Sloane Stephens in 2016.

ASB Classic boss Nico Lamperin is thrilled to attract Wozniacki back to the ASB Tennis Arena.

“Caroline is an extraordinary woman, said Lamperin. “She is such a remarkable role model as a professional tennis player and person, and now showing that motherhood is no barrier.”

“She has been a marvellous supporter of the ASB Classic and Auckland, and we are honoured and genuinely thrilled to host her back in our city. After watching her play in New York, I know that Caroline will be a genuine contender here.”

With Gauff and Wozniacki confirmed for the women’s tournament, Lamperin is in discussions with several other exciting prospects, which are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.