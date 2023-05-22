Chanel Harris-Tavita will return to the Warriors next year. Photo / Photosport

Chanel Harris-Tavita will be a New Zealand Warrior again next year after signing a two-year contract to return to the club for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Almost a year since announcing he would step aside from the game, the playmaker has today committed himself to a second stint with the club after returning home recently.

He finished his fourth campaign with the Warriors with his 54th outing in last year’s final regular season match against Gold Coast before taking a break from rugby league following his appearance for Toa Samoa in the Rugby League World Cup final against Australia in Manchester last November.

“Chanel was only 23 when he made an incredibly brave decision to take time out from the game,” said Warriors general manager of recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden.

“But while he wanted to experience life away from training as a professional athlete, the door was always open to him if he wanted to return to the Warriors.

“We stayed in touch and as soon as he arrived home we met to talk about a contract from next season.

“Chanel is a quality player and, at just 24, he still has a lot of football in front of him.

“He’s refreshed, loves the Warriors and is really excited about what’s happening in all areas at the club. He wants to be part of it and to contribute.”

Harris-Tavita came to prominence playing for the Warriors in the club’s under-20 team in the now defunct National Youth Competition. He debuted on his 17th birthday on April 3, 2016, going on to make 40 appearances in the grade.

He followed that up with 30 games in the New South Wales Cup and made his NRL debut against Gold Coast at Mount Smart Stadium two days after his 20th birthday in 2019.

He was impressive for the Samoans throughout their outstanding campaign at the Rugby League World Cup in England last year.