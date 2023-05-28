Daniel Anderson was Warriors coach from 2001-2004. Photo / Photosport

Former Warriors coach Daniel Anderson says he’s lucky to be alive after a bodysurfing accident in Australia that left him paralysed.

Anderson, who coached the Warriors from 2001 to 2004, was bodysurfing at Soldiers Beach in New South Wales while on vacation with his family in December last year when he was dumped on his head by a wave and went into cardiac arrest.

The 56-year-old suffered a catastrophic spine injury and had to be dragged out of the water semi-conscious by two off-duty paramedics who happened to be nearby.

“I was dragged from the water unresponsive and then went into cardiac arrest,” Anderson told Australia’s Daily Telegraph in his first interview since the accident.

“I’m very lucky the paramedics were there. I was obviously in a bad way. If they weren’t there, who knows how it would have finished up.”

Anderson said it was later revealed that he suffered a severe compression of his spinal cord.

“I was classified as an incomplete quadriplegic,” Anderson said. “Incomplete means that you can get little bits back, but some things you never can.

“No one can tell you categorically what, if any movement you get back. But after four days I was wiggling my big toe.

“Right now I need assistance with everything, brushing my teeth, feeding, bathing, having a coffee.

“I’ve got slight movement in my right hand. Just enough to softly shake hands.

“Three weeks ago I couldn’t do that. It’s progress.”

Anderson coached the Warriors and the Eels to NRL grand finals. He also coached the Kiwis at international level before a successful spell with St Helens in England.

Daniel Anderson in 2001. Photo / Photosport

He said the first few weeks after his accident were the toughest for him and his family, but he believes his time working in footy has helped him from a mental standpoint.

“You can’t equate this predicament to the pressures of coaching. But the mental strength you’ve got to have in tough times in football helps,” he said.

“This is much tougher. But you’ve got to grab hold of the situation. You’ve got to try to move forward and take one challenge at a time.”

Anderson is currently undergoing rehabilitation in the gym for two hours a day as he learns to use his muscles again and perform simple tasks.

His aim is to be back home with his family in eight weeks.

Unbelievably, He is even still working for the Sydney Roosters as head of recruitment, getting in about 10 hours a week in from the rehab centre.

“I’m still talking to the player agents and Robbo [Trent Robinson] wants me back in the office,” he said.

“I love the job and they’ve been a wonderful support.”

Anderson said he’s careful about easing his way back into work but believes he’s still got “life left” in his rugby league career.

“It’s important I don’t overdo it and keep focusing on my physical recovery,” he said.

“The Roosters are so good in that area, knowing I have to get myself healthier.

“I just know I’ve still got a bit of life left in me in rugby league.”