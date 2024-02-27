The Melbourne Rebels' 2024 jersey may be their last. Photo / Getty Images

A former title challenger could be welcomed back to plug the Melbourne Rebels’ expected exit.

Super Rugby’s future will be top of the agenda when the competition’s chief executives gather for a summit in Melbourne this weekend. And as the Rebels stand on the verge of insolvency, the best solution to the void they are likely to leave next year could come by welcoming the Jaguares back to the competition.

No decisions have been made regarding the Rebels but faced with $20 million in debt, their chairman and financial backer Paul Docherty going bust and all staff on four-month contracts, the team’s future and that of this weekend’s Super Round in Melbourne seems destined to fold.

With negotiations for renewed broadcast deals to soon commence, Super Rugby bosses can’t wait long for certainty on the competition’s future format. Collectively, they need to maintain a desirable 12-team competition to secure financial security of their own.

The Rebels’ sudden demise, and the Brumbies’ financial challenges despite their comparative success, offer stark reality checks for all teams.

Should the Rebels collapse as expected, the Herald understands the Jaguares are fast firming as the favoured replacement.

With former Pumas captain and World Rugby vice-chairman Agustín Pichot behind the scenes pulling the strings on a lean budget, insiders suggest the Argentinian side are committed and “ready to go”.

NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson, speaking on the Rugby Direct podcast, confirmed the urgency behind discussions.

“Most of the work about the future shape of the competition in terms of number of teams and formats is focused on 2026 and the next media rights cycle,” Robinson said.

“Clearly the Rebels’ challenges have meant some of those conversations have been brought forward a little bit. We’re not 100 per cent sure around where the Rebels’ future sits but it’s significantly challenged at the moment.

“It’s too early to say what the number of teams are going to be. We need to find out exactly where the Rebels are at and then work through the rest of the year.

“There’s lots of different conversations as it relates to South America; North America, Japan as potentially interested parties but we need a bit more detail on that before we can comment too much further.”

The Jaguares steadily improved during their first stint in Super Rugby from 2016 to 2020. In their last season they won 13 of 19 games before losing the final to the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Covid border restrictions then struck to force their abrupt exit alongside the South African teams as Super Rugby rapidly contracted.

Left with no other option, Argentina’s leading talent proliferated in the global club game. That included Pablo Matera spending one season with the Crusaders and Martín Bogado joining the Highlanders.

A team previously stacked with frontline test regulars, the Jaguares evolved into a highly competitive outfit as they adjusted to their ruthless travel schedule - and would feasibly be expected to reach a similar standard.

Travel to Argentina is now problematic, with no direct flights from New Zealand. Funding business class travel for one-off fixtures would, therefore, add significant expense to the competition’s bottom line.

From a competition integrity and competitiveness perspective, though, the Jaguares’ potential return appears a no-brainer compared with the underwhelming alternatives.

Super Rugby has learnt the hard way about the pitfalls of ill-fated expansion. From South Africa’s Southern Kings to Japan’s Sunwolves and Moana Pasifika’s ongoing challenges, the move from 18 teams to the messy conference system and near-constant format changes have alienated fans over the past decade.

As it attempts to regain credibility, Super Rugby Pacific has inherent frustrations with its overarching predictability that centres on the consistently dominant New Zealand teams against their Australian rivals.

As the Rebels walk the plank, Super Rugby Pacific cannot afford to inject start-up teams from the likes of Japan, where there is direct conflict with the established League One, or the US which remains an unproven rugby base, if they are not ready to immediately compete consistently.

Going down that path would only increase the divide.

Robinson conceded past failings through costly expansion must be heeded as the time nears to determine Super Rugby Pacific’s future.

All of which points to the Jaguares looming as the likely solution to the Rebels’ plight.

“It’s a really fair observation,” Robinson said of the damage previous expansion caused the Super Rugby landscape. “When we talk about the fans that’s not great for the identity and purpose of the competition. As I share some of the conversations about new territories coming into the competition those lessons are certainly front of mind. Having in-depth analysis, great data, around what any new entrant or expansion might mean is a foundation from decisions in the past.”

The future of the Super Round, as all 12 teams converge on Melbourne for an awkward weekend of six games over three days, is another pressing issue.

The Super Round concept has failed to gain a foothold in Melbourne’s AFL heartland, with poor crowds undermining the first two events. With the Rebels unlikely to feature next year, Brisbane, Perth or Auckland could be asked to step in as hosts if the Super Round is retained beyond this year.

