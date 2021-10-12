Former runner Mary Cain sues Nike and former coach Alberto Salazar for alleged abuse

Mary Cain. Photo / Getty

A former long-distance runner has filed a $20 million lawsuit against her former coach and Nike alleging years of abuse.

Mary Cain, who qualified for the 2013 World Championships as a 17-year-old, was part of the Nike Oregon Project coached by Alberto Salazar.

In 2019 she opened up about Salazar's behaviour, claiming he led her to self-harm and thoughts of taking her own life.

Cain, now 25, filed the lawsuit this week which alleges Salazar criticised her for her weight.

"Salazar told her that she was too fat and that her breasts and bottom were too big," the lawsuit alleges as reported by The Oregonian. Cain also alleges Salazar controlled her food intake, forcing her to steal nutrition bars from other athletes.

Disgraced coach Alberto Salazar. Photo / Getty

A lawyer representing Cain, Kristen West, told the Oregonian Salazar stopped Cain from getting help.

"He prevented Cain from consulting with and relying on her parents, particularly her father, who is a doctor," McCall said.

"Nike was letting Alberto weight-shame women, objectify their bodies, and ignore their health and wellbeing as part of its culture," she said. "This was a systemic and pervasive issue. And they did it for their own gratification and profit."

Salazar's former assistant Steve Magness said he had witnessed similar behaviour at the Oregon Project.

"At one point I was told I needed to make a female athlete lose weight," he said. "When I showed data on her body fat being low already, I was told: 'I don't care what the science says I know what I see with my eyes. Her butt is too big.' There was no adult in the room, looking after health and wellbeing. When the culture pushes to the extreme, this is what you get."

Salazar, who was banned for doping offences in 2019, has previously denied the claims, saying he "never encouraged her, or worse yet, shamed her, to maintain an unhealthy weight".

Nike has not commented on the lawsuit.