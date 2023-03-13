c Photo / NCA NewsWire

A court has heard former NRL star Jarryd Hayne texted his alleged victim “go doctor tomorrow” after leaving her bleeding during an alleged sexual assault.

The NSW District Court heard he wrote that text to the 26-year-old alleged victim in response to her message, saying: “I’m hurting really badly… I’m sitting here crying”.

Hayne, 35, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

In his opening arguments to the jury, Crown prosecutor John Sfinas alleged Hayne sexually assaulted the woman orally and digitally at her mother’s house on grand final night on September 30, 2018, with a taxi waiting outside.

Mr Sfinas told the court Hayne had negotiated a $550 taxi fare to take him from Newcastle, where he had spent the weekend at a bucks’ party, back to Sydney – and that he told the taxi driver he needed to “pick up a bag from a home” in Fletcher — an outer western suburb of Newcastle — on the way home.

But Mr Sfinas told the court he took the taxi to a home in Fletcher to meet the woman.

He told the court the pair went into her bedroom, and shortly after came a “defining moment” where the alleged victim heard the taxi beeping outside and realised he was “only there for one thing - sex”.

Mr Snifas told the court in this moment she decided she did not want to have any sexual activity with him.

But he told the court Hayne allegedly pulled her jeans off and was “quite rough and forceful” despite the alleged victim saying “no and stop”.

He told the court it lasted 30 seconds and “stopped when the complainant’s vagina started to bleed”.

He alleged he cleaned “up blood from his hands and mouth” and left.

The crown alleged the woman then felt stinging and swelling when she went into the shower to clean herself up.

The court heard she texted Hayne hours later to say she was hurting, and he eventually responded: “go doctor tomorrow”.

Mr Snifas told the jury they will see “depictions” of where the blood was inside the room and bed.

A jury was empanelled at the NSW District Court on Monday, after Hayne said “not guilty, Your Honour” to two charges of sexual intercourse without consent.

Earlier, in his brief opening remarks to the wider jury panel, Mr Sfinas said the complainant and Hayne had “never actually met” before the night in question.

He told the court the complainant reached out to Hayne on Instagram and for the next two weeks the pair spoke on the platform, as well as Snapchat, before finally meeting on September 30.

But defence barrister Margaret Cunneen SC told the court the sexual acts were consensual and they both pulled the woman’s jeans off.

“For her own reasons she has lied, or exaggerated, or changed her mind about what really happened,” Ms Cunneen told the court.

“Even if she didn’t want to have sex, she was still completely open to him kissing and fondling her… while his pants remained on”.

“He did not do anything he thought was wrong.”

She told the court flirty and sexual texts were exchanged between the pair in the lead up to them meeting, which included photos sent from the alleged victim.

The court heard Hayne was first charged on November 19, 2018. A jury of 14 people were selected from about 50 who sat in on the empanellment process.

Judge Graham Turnbull told the jury that Hayne, who has “become well-known” due to his sporting achievements, is assumed innocent.

He told them to be “impartial, avoid jumping to conclusions and “bring an open, unprejudiced mind to the task… without assumptions, expectations and stereotypes”.

Hayne walked into court on Monday sporting a grey checkered suit jacket, light shirt and dark pants.

Judge Turnbull told jurors a recording of the complainant’s evidence made “some time ago” will be played during proceedings.

Hayne made his NRL debut in 2006 and played 214 games between Parramatta and the Gold Coast.

He then took on eight games in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, before his career came crashing down.

The trial is expected to run for five to ten days.