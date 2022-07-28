New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson. Photo / Dean Purcell.

A former New Zealand Rugby boss has launched a blistering attack on New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson, calling for his resignation amidst the 'chaos' in the organisation.

Robinson is currently in Birmingham at the Commonwealth Games with the New Zealand sevens side, but David Moffett believes he needs to return home immediately.

"He (Robinson) should come back to New Zealand and while he's here, write his letter of resignation," Moffett told Mike Hosking.

"It's debilitating for everyone, but especially the fans. If Robinson cared about the fans he'd be here speaking directly to the fans and saying 'these are the mistakes we've made, this is what we're doing to correct it and I am going to be accountable'. "

Yesterday, All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen accused New Zealand Rugby of presiding over a series of failures in an astonishing attack that labelled the relationship between the All Blacks players and the board as "the worst it's ever been".

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

In response, Stuff have reported that New Zealand Rugby chief communications and brand officer Charlotte McLauchlan acknowledged Hansen's comments internally but went on to explain that sometimes the best course of action is "to say nothing".

"How out of touch are these guys in New Zealand Rugby? Saying nothing is the least favourite option?

"He should be back here, fronting the media, holding up his hand - not leaving it up to guys like Foster to front the media on this bloody shambles. It's chaotic in there at the moment."

The former CEO, who led Welsh rugby and Australian league, said the buck always stops with the boss.

"Steve (Hansen) said that he might one day make a good CEO. Well the CEO of New Zealand Rugby is not the place to learn how to be a CEO. You have to hit the ground running and your judgement has to be spot on. But the worst piece of judgement at the moment is the guy refuses to front the media.

"Foster's got his own accountabilities. But the buck stops not with the board, but with him (Robinson)."