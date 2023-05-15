Former Blues halfback Billy Guyton (right). Photo / Photosport

Former New Zealand rugby player Billy Guyton has died on Monday at the age of 33.

Guyton played as halfback for the Blues, Crusaders and Hurricanes while also representing the Māori All Blacks, Tasman and North Otago during his career.

He was recently working as an assistant coach for the Tasman women’s team in the Farah Palmer Cup.

Tasman Rugby confirmed his death in a post on social media.

“It is with great sadness to hear of the passing of Billy Guyton (a 52 game Mako player, and recent coach of our FPC Mako team),” the union said in a statement.

“Billy was a much-loved member of our whole Tasman Rugby Union team and had a positive impact on those he played alongside and coached. Billy has been a major contributor to the development of women’s rugby across our Tasman region.

“Our condolences and aroha are extended to Billy’s whanau, friends and colleagues during this sad time.”

The Blues said in a statement on social media: “We are shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Billy Guyton. He was a talented rugby player, who made 24 appearances for the Blues between 2016-2017. We cannot imagine the heartache his family and friends must be feeling at this difficult time. To everyone who knew Billy, we send them our sincere sympathy.”

Guyton began his provincial career in North Otago before moving to Tasman where he would make 52 appearances between 2013 and 2017.

After brief spells with the Crusaders and the Hurricanes – making one appearance for each franchise – Guyton found success with the Blues, playing 24 Super Rugby games in 2016 and 2017.

In 2016 he was selected for the Māori All Blacks’ in their tour of the northern hemisphere, where he would start against Irish club Munster. He also made an appearance from the bench against English club Harlequins.

He was forced to retire in 2018 due to concussion symptoms.