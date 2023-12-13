Corey Anderson last played for the Black Caps in 2018. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Corey Anderson has indicated his time in international cricket might not be over yet, though it won’t be the Black Caps that he suits up for.

The left-handed allrounder who once held the record for the fastest hundred in an ODI, hasn’t played for New Zealand in any format since 2018 and confirmed his retirement from New Zealand Cricket in late 2020.

For the past few years, Anderson and his family have been living in Dallas, Texas, where is wife Mary Margaret is from. Earlier this year, he became eligible to represent the United States and told Newstalk ZB’s Elijah Fa’afiu that a return to the international stage was very much on his radar.

“I kind of went into the wilderness when I went to the States. I was still playing and things like that. I was just doing my eligibility time over in the States and moving over there because of it,” Anderson said.

“I’ve done my time now in terms of trying to become eligible. I think just some of the paperwork needs to be filed, but I that comes up it’s something I’ll assess when it does, and it just depends on what’s in front of me at the time and the opportunities.

“I can’t lie, it’d be exciting to play in another World Cup, with US being the hosts and if I can hold on long enough and potentially try and be involved in the Olympics, that’s something I think everybody in world cricket, from a playing capacity, would have to have the opportunity to [do].”

Earlier this year, Anderson starred for the San Francisco Unicorns in the inaugural season of the US Major League Cricket T20 competition.

“There have been some huge strides made in the US in terms of cricket, with Major League coming about, the World Cup being shared with the West Indies next year, then with it being introduced into the Olympics again in a few years’ time, that’s obviously a huge milestone that I know cricket fans globally will be hugely excited about,” Anderson said.

While just a five-game regular season in the States, it was one that Anderson said put him “back on the map”, which led to him joining the Hobart Hurricanes for this year’s Big Bash competition.

Anderson has not played in the Big Bash before, noting the busy schedule of the home summer when playing in New Zealand as a key reason for that. Anderson was impressive with ball in hand in his debut earlier this week, finishing with figures of 2-10 from 3.3 overs in a losing effort.

He also added 17 runs with the bat.