Tana Umaga's still got it. Photo / Instagram

All Blacks legend Tana Umaga has shown he's still a force in the sporting world, long past his retirement from rugby, after starring at the 2022 Brazilian Jiu Jitsu World Masters.

Umaga, capped 74 times - 22 as captain - for the All Blacks between 1997 and 2005, is a brown belt in the self-defence martial art after practicing the sport for ten years.

Earlier this month, Umaga took out a silver medal in his weight and age division at the World Masters, eventually going down to American Scott Giller in the final after earlier fighting undefeated.

"Made some great memories and ticked some things off the bucket list," the 49-year-old Umaga posted on his Instagram account following the tournament in Las Vegas.

"Been a blast and a lot of laughs that got me through the tears."

A pleased International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation posted a photo of Umaga celebrating his silver medal on their social media accounts with the caption: "All Blacks rugby legend Tana Umaga having a great time at the World Masters 2022."

The result also sparked a hilarious retort from former Ireland rugby star Brian O'Driscoll who was famously taken out of the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand in 2005 just 41 seconds into the opening match after Umaga and Keven Mealamu spear-tackled him off the ball.

"Proud to have played some small part in his preparation for this silver medal! JOOOOOKE!!! Well done @tanaumaga that's a great achievement," O'Driscoll wrote on Twitter.

Umaga has not responded to the tweet, but given O'Driscoll's good nature in congratulating him on his achievement, it is possible that fences have been mended 17 years on.

The Blues Super Rugby team, who Umaga had various coaching roles with between 2016 and 2021, responded to his Instagram post with a simple summary of many people's thoughts: "What can't he do?"

Umaga announced last month that, after a season away from the Blues, he would be returning in a player development role in 2023.