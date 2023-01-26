Former All Blacks assistant coach Brad Mooar. Photo / Photosport

Former All Blacks assistant coach Brad Mooar has found a new gig after being discarded from Ian Foster’s coaching team last year.

Mooar has joined Scotland for their upcoming Six Nations campaign in a consultancy role, with a focus on attack.

The 48-year-old spent two years as assistant coach under Ian Foster before getting the axe alongside fellow assistant John Plumtree following the All Blacks’ home test series defeat to Ireland last July.

“Brad is coming in for the whole Championship in a consultancy role,” Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said.

“Brad will have more of a general focus — the bigger picture of attack with the backs and with counter-attack. We are banking on his experience and knowledge to add to our group.”

While Mooar has only joined on a short term basis for the duration of the Six Nations, Scotland have opened the door for his stay to be possibly extended.

“He was involved in the three-test series against Ireland. In the first test a couple of coaches got Covid so I think he maybe led the programme that day,” Townsend added.

“He is someone who has had a lot of experience at both club and test level.”

Mooar has previous experience working in the Northern Hemisphere, having coached Welsh side Scarlets before joining the All Blacks.

The All Blacks paid a six figure sum to break Mooar’s three year contract with the Scarlets in 2020, but last year decided he wasn’t the right fit to lead their attack after the All Blacks slumped to four losses in five tests.

Glasgow Warriors assistant Pete Horne has also joined Townsend’s coaching team at Scotland.

Scotland begin their Six Nations campaign against England at Twickenham on February 5.