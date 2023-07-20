In the chill of a winter wind, the heat of football fever took hold in the bubbling cauldron of Eden Park.

More than three hours before kick-off in the opening match of the Women’s World Cup, people were already walking up the final stretch to the stadium. The gates weren’t open at that point — a minor inconvenience on a historic occasion. Those who turned up early moved fast when the gates did open, hitting the merchandise stalls around the concourse — well-placed at several of the main entrance points around the stadium.

An hour before kickoff, it was hard to find a merchandise stand without a line snaking around a corner.

It also proved the best time to get the ideal photo of the venue: The EDEN PARK spelled out along the seats of the upper west stand a popular backdrop shot from the opposite side of the field for visitors and locals alike; fans taking photos for each other’s groups to avoid the oft-unflattering angles afforded by the selfie.

As the lights went out to signal the start of the opening ceremony, Eden Park lit up like the night sky in the countryside.

Opening Ceremony of the Fifa Women's World Cup between the Football Ferns New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park Auckland New Zealand Herald photograph by Michael Craig20 July 2023

Spots of light pierced through the otherwise undisturbed darkness as the crowd held their phones aloft.

The ceremony opened with a cultural display which featured Māori and Aboriginal groups meeting in the middle of the pitch — a nod to the joint venture of New Zealand and Australia hosting the tournament.

A choreographed number performed by dancers clad in the colours of the competing teams changed the tempo. After breaking off into small groups, they came together to form a makeshift mosh pit as Benee and Mallrat performed their official Cup anthem Do It Again, the fireworks accenting the final notes of the song declaring the event open in extravagant fashion.

As the teams stood in the tunnel waiting to emerge for the fixture, ominous tones beat around the stadium like a thudding heartbeat. If any of the athletes weren’t already feeling the heightened sense of anticipation for the moment at hand, the inescapable pounding would have soon changed that.

Bene performing at the opening Ceremony of the Fifa Women's World Cup between the Football Ferns New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park Auckland New Zealand Herald photograph by Michael Craig 20 July 2023

When the anthems began it was backing-track only and just once through for the home side, a choose-your-own-adventure approach to our national tune.

Before kick-off, the stadium was brought to silence while flags were flown at half-mast as respects were paid to those killed by a gunman in Auckland earlier in the day; a jarring shift in emotion from the jubilation of having some of the world’s best footballers at our doorstep.

Fans at Eden Park for the opening match of the Fifa Women's World Cup between the Football Ferns New Zealand and Norway New Zealand Heral dphotograph by Dean Purcell 20 July 2023

As play got started, the packed house — 42,137 strong — found full voice. Every Football Ferns tackle was met with thunderous applause as the Norwegians had some good early possessions; Grace Steinmetz was loudly encouraged to shoot from long range five minutes in as Norway scrambled to clear their line. The crowd’s calls were obliged — the first shot of the game being sent well above the crossbar.

Striker Hannah Wilkinson’s 48th-minute goal set the crowd alight. Between major moments in the match, nerves kept the crowd hushed; attempts to get chants going in the lulls fading away quickly as Norway tried to claw a way back into the match.

Wilkinson’s strike decided the night, sparking ecstasy for fans and players at the close.