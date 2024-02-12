Footballer struck by lightning and killed during football match in Indonesia

The tragic incident occurred at Stadion Siliwangi in Bandung.

A football player has reportedly died after being struck by lightning during an amateur game in Indonesia.

The incident occurred during a friendly between 2 FLO FC Bandung and FBI Subang at Siliwangi Stadium in Bandung, West Java.

According to local reports, Subang player Septian Raharja died following the lightning strike.

The moment was caught on camera and shared on social media.

According to people in attendance, an initial lightning strike occurred outside the stadium before the second strike hit the pitch.



