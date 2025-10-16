The number of players from Saudi clubs in the top 10 compared to a year ago has dropped by one, as Brazil’s Neymar left Al Hilal in January to return to his boyhood club, Santos in Sao Paulo.
He had been third on the list with US$110m ($191m) in 2024-25 but now apparently earns a paltry US$38m ($66m), mostly from off-field contracts.
Despite the power and wealth of the English Premier League - whose clubs spent a record £2.6 billion ($6.09 billion) on transfers in the summer window - only two players from that competition make the top 10, with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland fifth and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah seventh.
But it is Spain’s La Liga that has the most representatives in the top 10, including three Real Madrid players in Kylian Mbappe (fourth), Vinicius Jr (sixth) and Jude Bellingham (ninth).
The fourth player from Spain is Barcelona’s teenage starlet Lamine Yamal, who is 10th with US$43 million ($74.9).
“Combined, the world’s ten highest-paid soccer players are set to earn an estimated $1.67 billion during the 2025-26 campaign,” Forbes said in a statement.
Earnings on and off the field for the 2025-26 season - Forbes
1. $488 million - Cristiano Ronaldo
2. $226 million - Lionel Messi
3. $181 million - Karim Benzema
4. $165 million - Kylian Mbappé
5. $139 million - Erling Haaland
6. $104 million - Vinicius Jr.
7. $96 million - Mohamed Salah
8. $94 million - Sadio Mané
9. $76 million - Jude Bellingham
10. $75 million - Lamine Yamal