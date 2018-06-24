England fans watch on during the side's 6-1 thrashing of Panama. Photo / AP

An unlucky England football fan travelled thousands of miles to the World Cup in Russia - only to realise he left his ticket at home and miss the country's big win.

Douglas Moreton is now in Nizhny Novgorod, Western Russia where he expected to attend the England v Panama match - but he left the ticket in a drawer.

Devastated Douglas launched an appeal to anyone who might be willing to give him a spare ticket.

He bumped into ITV News editor Dan Howells who was staying in the same hotel as him at the time.

Howells took pity on the ill-fate supporter and tweeted out an appeal to his followers in the hope someone might help.

Howells tweeted: "This is Douglas. He was at our hotel in Volgograd. We've just bumped into him in Nizhny Novgorod & he's realised he's left his match tickets in the drawer at home in Bristol.

"If anyone's got a spare on let me know. "

Since launching the appeal yesterday, the ITV News editor managed to find a spare ticket for the football fan.

But in an even more unlucky twist, he was unable to track down Douglas at his hotel on time.

Not long left now people. We’ve got Douglas a ticket but urgently need to find him. If you clock him, tell him to get to his hotel reception, pronto. #DiscoverDouglas pic.twitter.com/Zf8h7WiTIJ — Dan Howells (@dan_howells) June 24, 2018

Douglas had journeyed more than 3200km to join in England's World Cup glory - which saw the side win 6-1.

Howells updated his followers saying: "I'm afraid he only got back to his hotel 40 mins before kick off. Couldn't get to the stadium in time to pick the ticket up."