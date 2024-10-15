Football Fern Hannah Wilkinson has announced her retirement.
The scorer of New Zealand’s only goal at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup - the winner in New Zealand’s first and only World Cup win (against Norway) - and third on the all-time list, Wilkinson earned 125 caps for her country across a 14 year career that featured four World Cups and three Olympic Games.
In an Instagram post, the 32-year-old said while she was disappointed to not go out on her terms she appreciated she had had an all-time career for both club and country.
“It is with some sadness, but with great clarity and relief, to announce my retirement from the beautiful game.
“It’s not exactly the way I wanted to go out. I expected to wear the Fern for the final time at the Olympic Games in Paris, hoping to help redeem our disappointing early Women’s World Cup exit last year.