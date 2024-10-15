“Blood, sweat, tears, puke (food poisoning at the qualifiers and pure grit to really make this a good, final one.

“Instead, I found myself on an impromptu French holiday, thankfully with family, and thankfully with many Aperol Spritzes.

“In professional sport, there is only so much you can control. An opinion, sometimes without rational explanation, happens.

“That opinion doesn’t define me. I did let it for a little bit. That was a dark space. However, with time, I recognised what a fallacy that is. 14 years representing Aotearoa, 3 Olympic Games, 4 World Cups, and playing careers in the US, Sweden, Portugal, Germany and Australia.

“So many goals with so many celebrations. Medals, trophies, achievements, personal and team. That is what defines me.

“Football shaped me into everything that I am, and gave me more opportunity, and more connections, than I could ever dream of. Thank you, football, thank you to coaches who developed me and saw me, and an even bigger thank you to all my support over the years. I gave it everything, and it was an epic ride.

“I am so excited for the next stage. The boots are hung up, but the canvases, the walls, are out and ready. I’ve never felt more alive in my creative space, and I’m so amped to see what manifests.

“Much love to you all, Wilky #17″

Wilkinson made her senior debut for New Zealand when starting a friendly against Australia in 2010. At her first World Cup she scored a 94th minute equaliser against Mexico in 2011 and totalled 32 goals for the Football Ferns.







