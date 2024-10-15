Advertisement
Home / Sport / Football / Football Ferns

Football Fern Hannah Wilkinson announces retirement from football

Hannah Wilkinson scored one of the most famous goals in New Zealand football history. Photo / Getty Images.

Football Fern Hannah Wilkinson has announced her retirement.

The scorer of New Zealand’s only goal at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup - the winner in New Zealand’s first and only World Cup win (against Norway) - and third on the all-time list, Wilkinson earned 125 caps for her country across a 14 year career that featured four World Cups and three Olympic Games.

In an Instagram post, the 32-year-old said while she was disappointed to not go out on her terms she appreciated she had had an all-time career for both club and country.

“It is with some sadness, but with great clarity and relief, to announce my retirement from the beautiful game.

“It’s not exactly the way I wanted to go out. I expected to wear the Fern for the final time at the Olympic Games in Paris, hoping to help redeem our disappointing early Women’s World Cup exit last year.

“Blood, sweat, tears, puke (food poisoning at the qualifiers and pure grit to really make this a good, final one.

“Instead, I found myself on an impromptu French holiday, thankfully with family, and thankfully with many Aperol Spritzes.

“In professional sport, there is only so much you can control. An opinion, sometimes without rational explanation, happens.

“That opinion doesn’t define me. I did let it for a little bit. That was a dark space. However, with time, I recognised what a fallacy that is. 14 years representing Aotearoa, 3 Olympic Games, 4 World Cups, and playing careers in the US, Sweden, Portugal, Germany and Australia.

“So many goals with so many celebrations. Medals, trophies, achievements, personal and team. That is what defines me.

“Football shaped me into everything that I am, and gave me more opportunity, and more connections, than I could ever dream of. Thank you, football, thank you to coaches who developed me and saw me, and an even bigger thank you to all my support over the years. I gave it everything, and it was an epic ride.

“I am so excited for the next stage. The boots are hung up, but the canvases, the walls, are out and ready. I’ve never felt more alive in my creative space, and I’m so amped to see what manifests.

“Much love to you all, Wilky #17″

Wilkinson made her senior debut for New Zealand when starting a friendly against Australia in 2010. At her first World Cup she scored a 94th minute equaliser against Mexico in 2011 and totalled 32 goals for the Football Ferns.



