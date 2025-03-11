British billionaire Ratcliffe himself this week told the BBC some of the club’s players are “not good enough” and some are “overpaid”.

Scaled models and conceptual images for United’s new stadium were revealed on Tuesday at the London headquarters of architects Foster + Partners, appointed in September to design the stadium district.

“Today marks the start of an incredibly exciting journey to the delivery of what will be the world’s greatest football stadium, at the centre of a regenerated Old Trafford,” Ratcliffe said in a club statement.

“Our current stadium has served us brilliantly for the past 115 years, but it has fallen behind the best arenas in world sport.”

United said the stadium and a wider regeneration project had the potential to deliver an additional £7.3 billion ($16.66b) per year to the UK economy, including the possible creation of 92,000 new jobs.

A joint task force was created last year to explore options for regenerating the Old Trafford area of Greater Manchester, with the stadium development at its heart.

It was led by Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics and chief organiser of the 2012 London Olympics, and also included the mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham.

Omar Berrada, United’s chief executive, said the club’s long-term objective was to “have the world’s best football team playing in the world’s best stadium”, promising further consultation with fans.

Old Trafford, United’s home since 1910, is England’s biggest club ground with a capacity of around 74,000 but criticism of the stadium has grown in recent years, with issues including a leaking roof.

The proposed new stadium will rank as Europe’s second biggest, behind only Barcelona’s Camp Nou, which will accommodate about 105,000 fans once an upgrade is completed.

Sir Alex Ferguson backing new Manchester United stadium

The move to a new ground has been backed by former United boss Alex Ferguson, who won 13 Premier League titles during his reign of nearly 27 years that ended in 2013.

“Old Trafford holds so many special memories for me personally, but we must be brave and seize this opportunity to build a new home, fit for the future, where new history can be made,” he said.

United, whose struggles on the pitch are matched by problems off it, are around £1 billion in debt and have yet to say how they will pay for the new stadium.

But Berrada said Tuesday he was confident the club would find a way to finance the stadium as it was a “very attractive investment opportunity”.

Foster + Partners designed the new Wembley stadium and the Lusail stadium in Qatar, which hosted the 2022 World Cup final.

Norman Foster, founder of Foster + Partners, said United’s new stadium would feature an umbrella design sheltering a public plaza that is “twice the size of Trafalgar Square” in London.

The design will feature three masts described as “Trident”, which the architects say will be 200 metres high and visible from 40km away.

The Manchester United Supporters' Trust said it was vital that fans were consulted throughout the process.

The group said in a statement: “Will it drive up ticket prices and force out local fans? Will it harm the atmosphere, which is consistently fans' top priority in the ground?

“Will it add to the debt burden which has held back the club for the last two decades? Will it lead to reduced investment in the playing side at a time when it is so badly needed?”