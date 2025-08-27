Mbeumo had earlier got United back in the match, scoring in the 75th minute before England international Harry Maguire equalised just before fulltime.
Grimsby Town defender Tyrell Warren scored his side’s second goal to lead 2-0 at the break. It was his first goal for the club.
“Amazing. Surreal really. I’m lost for words,” he said after the win.
“I personally think I should score more. What a great time to score.”
Midfielder Kieran Green told the host broadcaster that the advice from their manager before the shootout was that all the pressure was on the Premier League side.
“It’s unbelievable. I think it’ll be one that’ll live in the history of this club for a long time,” Green told ITV.
“I know a lot of the fans were looking forward to it, we were looking forward to it, so it’s one that will stick around forever, I can imagine.
“We went 2-0 up and everyone was probably surprised to be in that situation. I know they’ve come back from 2-2 ... we’d have taken 2-2 at the death ...
“Going into the penalty shootout, the gaffer said to us, ‘Lads, all the pressure is on them,’ and it was really.”'
Grimsby will travel to Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in the third round.