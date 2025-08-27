Bryan Mbeumo of Manchester United looks dejected after missing his team's 13th penalty during the Carabao Cup second round match against Grimsby Town at Grimsby's Blundell Park. Photo / Getty Images

Manchester United have been handed one of the most embarrassing defeats in their history after losing to fourth-tier Grimsby Town in the English League Cup this morning.

Ruben Amorim‘s side came back from 2-0 down to force a penalty shootout in the second round tie in Grimsby, but lost the shootout 12-11.

Bryan Mbeumo missed the deciding penalty at Blundell Park, hitting the crossbar after both sides had missed one each.

United have won the League Cup six times previously, most recently in 2023.

Grimsby Town currently sit fourth on the League Two table.