City’s seven-game winless run ranks as boss Pep Guardiola’s longest barren streak in his glittering managerial career.

Just weeks after he signed a new two-year contract, Liverpool fans taunted Guardiola with chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning”, prompting a defiant response from the Spaniard, who held up six fingers to illustrate the number of titles he has won with City.

Liverpool have won 18 of their 20 games in all competitions since Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp in the close-season.

The Reds have won 11 of their 13 Premier League matches and are firm favourites to win the title for the first time since 2020.

Guardiola sprang a surprise by starting Stefan Ortega in goal instead of the dropped Ederson, but the German had to pick the ball out of his net after just 12 minutes.

City’s defence was in disarray as Salah curled a shot towards the far post and Gakpo pounced to poke home from virtually on the line.

Salah’s 78th-minute penalty, awarded for Ortega’s foul on Luis Diaz, was a dagger in the heart of City’s title hopes.

Amorim stole the spotlight in Sunday’s early games by extending his unbeaten start with United to three matches.

United were held to a 1-1 draw at Ipswich in his first Premier League game last Monday, before the Portuguese boss earned his maiden win with United in a 3-2 success against Bodo/Glimt at Old Trafford in the Europa League on Thursday.

Manchester United power surge

The 39-year-old, who arrived from Sporting Lisbon to replace the sacked Erik ten Hag in November, has warned United would “suffer for a long period” before they can expect to challenge for the title.

This was the most encouraging result of Amorim’s brief time at ninth-placed United as they recovered from a slow start to dispatch lowly Everton.

Marcus Rashford’s 34th-minute drive from the edge of the area took a deflection off Jarrad Branthwaite before flashing into the net.

United struck again seven minutes later as Branthwaite lost possession to Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes teed up Joshua Zirkzee to convert with ease.

Rashford underlined United’s superiority just 20 seconds after the interval as he applied a cool finish to Diallo’s incisive pass for his seventh goal this season.

Zirkee struck again in the 64th minute with a composed strike from the influential Diallo’s assist after shambolic Everton defending.

“The result was good but we were pragmatic. It was not pretty,” Amorim said. “It is a rollercoaster. We have some moments when we are good but then we have moments when we have to suffer.”

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to six games with a 3-0 win against Aston Villa, whose dismal winless streak reached eight matches.

Enzo Maresca’s men look capable of securing Champions League qualification after a third successive win in the space of eight days moved them level on points with second-placed Arsenal.

Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez scored in the first half before Cole Palmer struck in the closing stages.

Seventh-placed Tottenham’s top four hopes were dented by a 1-1 draw against 10-man Fulham.

Brennan Johnson slotted Tottenham into the lead from Timo Werner’s 54th-minute pass, but Tom Cairney curled Fulham’s equaliser into the far corner after 67 minutes.

Cairney was sent off with seven minutes left after his foul on Dejan Kulusevski was upgraded from referee Darren Bond’s initial yellow card to a red after VAR intervened.