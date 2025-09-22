Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Football

Ballon d’Or: Ousmane Dembele and Aitana Bonmati named best in football

AFP
3 mins to read

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Ousmane Dembele reacts after receiving the Ballon d'Or award. Photo / AFP

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Ousmane Dembele reacts after receiving the Ballon d'Or award. Photo / AFP

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

France forward Ousmane Dembele has won the men’s Ballon d’Or, the most prestigious individual prize in football, rewarding his starring role in the Paris Saint-Germain side that lifted the Champions League trophy last season.

Dembele, 28, pipped Barcelona and Spain teenage sensation Lamine Yamal to the prize at a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save