“The Ballon d’Or has not really been an objective for me in my career but I worked hard for the team to win the Champions League.”
The 18-year-old Yamal, who was a teammate of Dembele’s at Barcelona when he first broke through in 2023, earlier won the Kopa Trophy for the best player aged under 21 - the second year running he has taken that award.
Aitana Bonmati wins third straight Ballon d’Or
Barcelona and Spain star Aitana Bonmati won the Women’s Ballon d’Or, the third consecutive year she has taken the prize.
Bonmati edged out Mariona Caldentey, her teammate in the Spain side beaten on penalties by England in the Women’s Euro 2025 final in July.
The 27-year-old midfielder also lost the Women’s Champions League final with her club last season, at the hands of Caldentey’s Arsenal.
Bonmati was named player of the tournament at the Euros, despite not starting either of Spain’s first two matches as she recovered from a bout of viral meningitis.
Alessia Russo, one of the nominees from the triumphant England European Championship team, came in third place.
The Ballon d’Or is the most prestigious individual prize in men’s and women’s football, and Bonmati’s run of three in a row follows back-to-back victories for her Barcelona and Spain teammate Alexia Putellas.
Norway’s Ada Hegerberg and United States star Megan Rapinoe are the only other players to have won the Women’s Ballon d’Or since it was introduced in 2018.